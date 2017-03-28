EXTRA: Dino Melaye wears academic gown to senate

March 28
11:56 2017
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, on Tuesday attended the senate plenary session clad in an academic gown.
Melaye had on Monday been cleared by the senate committee on ethics and privileges over his certificate controversy.
Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, informed the committee that Melaye was a graduate of the school.
“From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” Garba had said.
Subsequently, the senator released a video where he danced and sang to celebrate the confirmation of his university attendance and graduation.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
There is nothing to celebrate about if he is sure of his academic status. It is just as you are a man and somebody will accuse you that you are not a man. This should not worry you, infact after the investigation you don’t need any celebration. Celebration is as if you were afraid or held by fear until you were cleared through the investigation. May God help us in this country and send down revival in Jesus name Amen