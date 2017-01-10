Wednesday, January 11, 2017
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

EXTRA: ‘Igbo Jews’ protest Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

January 10
18:40 2017
Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Jewish garments besieged the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday to protest the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader.

The protesters gathered outside the premises of the court after they were refused entry by security.

A detachment of armed police officers, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) encamped the court, restricting movement into the place.

The “Igbo Jews” demanded the immediate release of Kanu and an end to his trial.

Members of IPOB refer to Kanu as “Nwachineke”, which means “son of God” – a reference to the Jew-born messiah.

Some sections of the Igbo, including IPOB, believe they have Jewish ancestry.

To show his “Jewishness”, Kanu comes to court with a Jewish fabric draped on his shoulders.

According to a Wikipedia entry, an early statement from an Igbo man, Olaudah Equiano, a Christian-educated freed slave, “suggested a migratory origin of the Igbo Jews” in his autobiography of 1789.

Some also describe the Igbo as the “lost tribe” of Israel.

“The son of Yaakov, Jacob, [was] Gad and I learned that he was among those people who went out of Israel to exile,” a teenage “Igbo Jew” told CNN in 2013.

“So from there he had a son called Eri and a son gave birth to a son called Aguleri and that’s how the Igbo race began.”

  1. Ahmed Marzuk Akhbar
    Ahmed Marzuk Akhbar January 11, 19:47

    Do they have knesset in Igbo Land?

Exchange Rates

January 11, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.64381.89330.57
LAGOS491600505
KANO485595500
PH490600506
ABUJA490600503
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
