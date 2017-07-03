EXTRA: I’m a child of God… those who didn’t call me can’t recall me, says Melaye

Advertisement

Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, says those who did not call him cannot recall him because he is a child of God.

Some of his constituents have submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking to recall him from the red chamber.

The commission has written to the lawmaker to inform him that it had received files of signatures of voters in his district and that the process of his recall will start on Monday.

But in a series of tweets, the lawmaker waxed spiritual, saying every effort to pull him down “will be scattered by fire”.

“Those who did not call me cannot recall me… Every joint effort to pull me down, I declare be scattered by fire in Jesus name,” he wrote.

“Father uproot every institution that has been empowered to see to my frustration in Jesus name

“Mighty God give an uncommon blessing that will draw people’s attention to my life

“God I am grateful for everything. By the Grace of God my enemies will remain under my feet.

“I thank God because He is my Compass. Surely He shall deliver me from the snare of the Fowler. I am saved and secure

“Brethren fear not, you will not be put to shame because I’m a child of God.”

Melaye has accussed Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, of masterminding the process to make him lose his seat at the upper legislative chamber, but the governor has denied the allegation.