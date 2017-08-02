EXTRA: NaijaBet opens betting on when Buhari will return

Advertisement

NaijaBet, one of the betting sites domiciled in Nigeria, has opened a cash-making opportunity for Nigerians to place a bet on when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria.

The betting website says Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has promised that the president will return very soon, asking “how soon is soon”?

Buhari has been out of the country for 86 days, and is expected to return to the country soon due to constitutional requirements, while some others argue that the 90-day requirement being quoted is not tenable in Buhari’s case.

Osinbajo had however hinted that the president may not return within the 90 days, saying “no, no” when asked about the 90-day deadline.

“Deadlines aren’t very good things but as I said, he is recuperating fast. We are expecting him very shortly. Much sooner than you will expect,” he had said.

The president, who travelled on May 7, on a second medical vacation in 2017, is said to be doing very well.

After visiting the president in London, Osinbajo said the president is in very high spirit, and would be back very soon.

Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom state, who also visited the president, said God has healed him.

“Let me thank God for the life of the president and thank God for Nigerians too. And also appreciate Nigerians who have prayed sincerely and earnestly for Mr President and I think God has actual answered the prayers of Nigerians,” Emmanuel had said.

“From what you could see from the photographs, you could see that God has actually answered our prayers, so some of us were quite excited to see Mr President welcomed us, discussed with us and he was also happy to see us.

“So what you are seeing both on TV and newspapers are genuine and correct. God has actually healed our president and we thank God for that”.