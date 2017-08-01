EXTRA: ‘New’ Biafra leader declares secession, names Gana, Utomi, Soludo as ministers

Advertisement

Benjamin Onwuka, leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF), on Monday declared an independent “Republic of Biafra” and named himself president.

And he even said it is not a joke!

Onwuka named Jerry Gana, who is from Niger, and Labaran Maku, from Nasarawa, as ministers of transportation and aviation.

Pat Utomi was announced as the foreign minister and Nnia Nwodo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was named ambassador of the Biafran Republic to the US.

While he appointed Chukwuma Soludo as governor of central bank of Biafra, the BZF leader appointed Barth Nnaji, a former power minister, as energy minister.

Arunma Oteh, a former director-general of securities and exchange commission, was named the Biafran minister of finance.

He said Beni Lar, a member of the house of representatives from Plateau, would be secretary to the government of the federation, while Amarachi Ubani and Mary Okafor, were named ministers for information and trade and industry, respectively.

Onwuka named Gabriel Oluwole Osagie as minister of education and Philip Effiong as health minister.

Onwuka said the republic will officially come to life on Tuesday while he also reeled out the names of the ministers in his cabinet and their portfolios.

He claimed that ex-US president Barack Obama supported the independence of Biafra Republic before leaving office, although he did not provide any evidence to back his claim.

“We have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days. The interim government will take off on August 1 and last till August 31, 2017,” he said.

“America is behind the Biafra people because former President Barrack Obama already endorsed Biafra before he left office and President Donald Trump will not go against it considering that it has formed part of America’s foreign policy.”

He called on Niger Delta militants leaders to support the new republic and defend them.

“I am also calling on the avengers, the militants to come out from the creeks and join us to defend and protect Biafra. I’m beckoning on Asari Dokubo, Tompolo, Ateke Tom to come out and join us. I am calling on all our boys in Biafra land to come out. I’m not afraid, the US is with us.”

His announcement elicited laughter from journalists present at the declaration of secession in Enugu.

Reacting, Onwuka who did not name a vice-president, said: “This is not a laughing matter.”