EXTRA: Borno CP in hospital after being accidentally elbowed by colonel… during salute

Advertisement

Damian Chukwu, Borno commissioner of police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an army colonel attempted to salute Kashim Shettima, the state governor.

TheCable learned that the incident took place at the Borno government house.

Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the colonel’s elbow.

The commissioner is presently at a Kaduna eye hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the past few days.

“Officers of the Borno police command were all in a sad mood following the incident,” a source said.

“The CP was close to the army colonel at the time he was to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. His elbow mistakenly hit the right eye of the CP and immediately his eye became swollen with blood.

“He was taken to a Kaduna hospital where he stayed for sometime to be treated. He has been in Kaduna for almost seven days now and he is now doing better.”

The source further noted that Chukwu “may be returning today”.

Victor Isuku, spokesperson of the state police command, could not be reached to confirm the incident or to give an update on Chukwu’s recovery.