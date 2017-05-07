EXTRA: Borno CP in hospital after being accidentally elbowed by colonel… during salute

Damian Chukwu, Borno commissioner of police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an army colonel attempted to salute Kashim Shettima, the state governor.
TheCable learned that the incident took place at the Borno government house.
Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the colonel’s elbow.
The commissioner is presently at a Kaduna eye hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the past few days.
“Officers of the Borno police command were all in a sad mood following the incident,” a source said.
“The CP was close to the army colonel at the time he was to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. His elbow mistakenly hit the right eye of the CP and immediately his eye became swollen with blood.
“He was taken to a Kaduna hospital where he stayed for sometime to be treated. He has been in Kaduna for almost seven days now and he is now doing better.”
The source further noted that Chukwu “may be returning today”.
Victor Isuku, spokesperson of the state police command, could not be reached to confirm the incident or to give an update on Chukwu’s recovery.
This incident cannot be an accident unless the press or people around are trying to cover things up for the army colonel. Come to think of it, salutes are given and taken with right hand anywhere in the world. If that is a universal truth, any accident in the course of salute should be on the Colonel’s right hand and any person standing next to the colonel’s right hand should have his/her left eye closest to the colonel and not the right eye. Or are you trying to make us believe that the colonel sudenly developed “Giraffic elbow” that skipped the left eye which is more at risk and now hit the right eye. Secondly during salute, the elbow doesn’t go past the ampit level, therefore, it is not credible that the elbow hit the CP’s eye unless the CP is a very short man but I know this CP is quite tall. It therefore follows that the colonel delibrately elbowed the CP as it is common among Nigerian soldiers. Thirdly, what amount of force/power did this colonel use in the salute excercise that turned the entire right eye red and kept the CP in hospital for over 7 days? You all can do better than this. Tell the public what exactly happened