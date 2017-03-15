EXTRA: Rumble in senate as Magu refers to Ekiti lawmaker as ‘Senator Fayose’

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARCH 15, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
March 15
13:04 2017
Laughter erupted on the floor of the senate on Thursday after Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), mistakenly referred to a lawmaker as Fayose.

The anti-graft czar made the mistake while responding to one of the questions posed by Duro Faseyi, lawmaker representing Ekiti north senatorial district.

Faseyi had asked Magu to give a detailed account of the money recovered by the commission.

“How much has been recovered, including dollars, since you took charge of the commission?” the lawmaker asked.

In his response, Magu said he could not give a specific figure.

“It is difficult to give report on how much has been recovered from fight against corruption,” he said.

He also admitted that the commission is not perfect, but said the agency will always strive to do its best.

“We do not claim to have a monopoly of knowledge in the fight against corruption,” he said.

“There is corruption everywhere, even in the EFCC, but we are doing our best to check it.”

The screening is ongoing.

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, is having a long-running battle with the EFCC.

  1. Konya
    Konya March 15, 13:48

    Fayose’s boy is entitled to answer his name after all a son bears his father’s name. QED

Exchange Rates

March 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.60383.65334.35
LAGOS458550485
KANO457550470
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
