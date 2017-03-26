EXTRA: Soyinka is referee as Tinubu boxes Holyfield

Advertisement

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will engage Evander Holyfield, legendary five-time world heavyweight boxing champion, in a fight in May.

According to Foluke Michael, project manager of the fight, tagged ‘Rhumbles in Lagos’, the match will be refereed by Wole Soyinka, a notable scholar.

It will hold at the Eko Atlantic City on May 25.

Michael said the charity event, which is the first of its kind on the African continent, will be beamed live to the world.

Holyfield is 54, while Tinubu is 65.

In his endorsement of the bout, Tinubu was quoted to have said: “I can’t wait to knock Evander down. I’m the real champion of the world!’’

The private sector-initiated event is designed as a contribution to the 50th anniversary celebration of the creation of Lagos state under the ongoing project, Lagos @50, chaired by Soyinka.

“Significantly, it is aimed at bringing world attention to some health-related issues in Africa, and will focus on cases such as autism in children, breast cancer, mental illness and HIV/AIDS and river blindness,” the organisers said in a statement.

Michael said it will also especially focus on the plight of Africans living with disabilities among others.

The event will donate five 40ft. containers of medical and relief materials worth over $2 million dollars to Lagos state government and other neighbouring states, according to Michael.

“Part of the proceeds from the event would benefit not-for-profit organisations and agencies in Lagos which cater to, and were engaged in research programmes aimed at eradicating these medical conditions,” she said.

“The ‘Real Deal’’ Evander Holyfield was billed to arrive in Lagos in May, and he would engage children and youths in the course of his visit.”

The charity fight is promoted by ACI Entertainment and Bishop Entertainment Consult based in Atlanta, Georgia.