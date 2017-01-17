Ezekwesili: Sambisa is massive… it’s 18 times the size of Lagos

Advertisement

Oby Ezekwesili, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, says Sambisa Forest, the hideout of the Boko Haram, is 18 times the size of Lagos state, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Ezekwesili, who went on a tour of Sambisa with the Nigerian Airforce (NAF), said the forest is a vast expanse of land, and more has to be done to capturing the whole forest.

“Dreaded Sambisa is massive. Sixty thousand square kilometers. Eighteen times the size of Lagos State! All of Lagos is 3,345 square km,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Apparently, the Sambisa ‘general area’ as it’s called is some 85% of entire size of Borno State.”

She said the military had succeeded in capturing the capital spot of Boko Haram, but the search must continue.

“The famous Camp Zero in Sambisa? Well, it turns out that capturing Camp Zero is NOT equal to capturing Sambisa. It is just a spot in there.

“Capture of Camp Zero in Sambisa is akin to capturing the Capital City of a country. Camp Zero was the Capital SPOT of Boko Haram in Sambisa

“Capture of Camp Zero is significant but not cos of its SIZE. It is SIGNIFICANT because it USED TO BE the STRONGHOLD of the enemy in there.

“So, could our Chibok girls and other abducted citizens still [be] within the vast field of Sambisa other than Camp Zero? Yes. So, NAF searches on.”

Regarding the entire trip, she said “We came. We learned. Now we return. To stand! To demand!! # BringBackOurGirlsNowAndAlive! Thanks everyone at Nigerian Air Force for all we learned”.

