After failing to convince Jammeh, Buhari, Barrow head to Mali

The delegation led by President Muhammadu Buhari flew out of Banjul, capital of Gambia, late Friday after being unable to reach any deal with President Yahaya Jammeh.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, disclosed this to reporters at the end of the meeting with Jammeh.

The soldier-turned politician has refused to hand over power despite losing the December election.

“The ECOWAS team has decided to depart Banjul for Bamako, Mali, tonight in the company of President-elect Barrow,” Onyeama said.

Barrow, who embarked on his first oversea trip since the election, will attend the 27th Africa–France summit holding in Bamako.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have met a brick wall in their bid to prevent the political crisis brewing up in Gambia.

Jammeh’s tenure is supposed to end on January 18, but he has made it clear that he will not step down until the supreme court decides on his legal challenge seeking to annul the results of last poll based on alleged irregularities.

The apex court adjourned the case for months because it could not form a quorum.

The African Union (AU) has told Jammeh that it will cease to recognise him as the nation’s legitimate president from January 19.

The AU’s peace and security council made this declaration after a meeting in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The council also warned of “serious consequences in the event that his action causes any crisis that could lead to political disorder, humanitarian and human rights disaster, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties”.

The opposition party has disclosed its plans of swearing in Barrow when Jammeh’s tenure ends officially.