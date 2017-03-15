Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 15, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
_

Falana: By rejecting Magu, senate has ridiculed Buhari’s office

March 15
21:50 2017
Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says the upper legislative chamber ridiculed the office of President Muhammadu Buhari by rejecting the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The upper legislative chamber had cited a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) as reason for its action.

But Falana advised Buhari to restrain the secret police from sabotaging the fight against corruption.

The lawyer said some senators under investigation by the commission ought not to have participated in the screening.

“The rejection of the nomination of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) this afternoon by the senate on the basis of a security report compiled by the State Security Service is the height of official ridicule of the office of the president,” he said in a statement.

“It is high time the State Security Service was restrained by President Buhari from sabotaging the fight against corruption by the federal government.

“With respect to the senate the confirmation hearing hurriedly conducted today is illegal in every material particular. The participation of many senators who are either under investigation or being prosecuted by the EFCC has vitiated the entire proceedings of the senate on ground of conflict of interest.

“It is also a contravention of the rules of the senate which stipulates that matters which are sub judice shall not be discussed by the senate.”

Falana said Buhari could still re-nominate Magu or allow him to keep working in acting capacity.

“However, notwithstanding the rejection of the nomination of Mr. Magu by the senate the options open to president are clear and straight forward. They are as follows:,” he said

“Mr. Magu’s nomination may be re-presented to the Senate if and when the Federal Government decides to put its house in order

“Alternatively, the president may allow Mr. Magu to remain the acting chairman of the EFCC since he was appointed in that capacity pursuant to section 171 of the constitution.

“But if the president is not satisfied with Mr. Magu’s performance he is at liberty to appoint another person whose nomination will be forwarded to the Senate in accordance with section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

“In the light of the foregoing, President Buhari is enjoined to ensure that the fight against corruption is not derailed by highly placed corrupt elements who have enlisted the support of fifth columnists and reactionary forces in the government.”

  1. Konya
    Konya March 15, 22:15

    Since Senators on corruption trial have decided to ridicule the office of the President, The President should then appoint someone with serious integrity to take down these corrupt men and women. He should look beyond the north and realize that even his men at the state house are part of the plot to destroy his anti-corruption fight.

Exchange Rates

March 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.60383.65334.35
LAGOS458550485
KANO457550470
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
