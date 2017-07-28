Fashola honours reps’ invitation, tenders apology

Advertisement

Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, has apologised to lawmakers in the national assembly for comments he made on the 2017 budget.

The minister had said some provisions in the budget were “unconstitutional.”

This led to an exchange between him and lawmakers, and he was eventually summoned by the lower legislative chamber.

Speaking when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the house of representatives on Friday, Fashola said it was never his intention to fight with the legislators.

He said his comments were just to air his displeasure with the budget.

“If my comment has caused discontent to the parliament I apologise,” Fashola said.

He told the committee that his ministry did not receive funds for the second Niger bridge.

The minister added that while N31 billion was proposed for the Lagos-Ibadan highway, only N10 billion was appropriated.

Aliyu Madaki, chairman of the committee, advised the minister to be careful while speaking on topical issues.

Madaki said Fashola earned his current position because of his trackrecord.

He said the lawmaker had the right to be concerned about the state of the country’s roads.