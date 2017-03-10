Saturday, March 11, 2017
TheCable

My father prepared his own grave, says Ogbemudia’s son
March 10
19:35 2017
Samuel Ogbemudia, eldest son of Samuel Ogbemudia, former military administrator of Bendel state, who died late Thursday, has revealed that his father prepared his own grave.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Ogbemudia said he would miss everything about his dad.

When asked why his father prepared his own grave, he said: “Anybody can do that.”

“I and all those who had contact with him, have all learnt a great deal from him. He was a father, not just to his children, but to all. He was a great man,’’ he said.

The senior Ogbemudia joined the Nigeria army in 1957, training at Teshie, Ghana and at Netheravon and Salisbury Plain in England (1957).

He attended the officer cadet school at Aldershot, England in 1960, and was commissioned second lieutenant in 1961.

He attended the United States army special welfare school at Fort Bragg, South Carolina in 1962, and served with the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Congo for 16 months, and in Tanzania in 1964.

He was also appointed as an instructor to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in 1964.

Bendel stateSamuel Ogbemudia
1 Comment

  1. Ehiz
    Ehiz March 11, 17:22

    Uncle may ur soul rest in perfect peace IJN

    Reply to this comment

