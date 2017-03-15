Fayose: APC persecuting Suleman, Oyedepo, Adeboye

Advertisement

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is persecuting Johnson Suleman, EA Adeboye and David Oyedepo and trying to destroying the church in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fayose said the adultery allegation against Suleman, the overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, is “high level conspiracy meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical and principled voice of truth and dissent in a nation fast becoming a one-party state”.

He said: “This was the same way they tried to drag the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the mud. The whole world was aghast at how they insulted and ridiculed the highly-revered RCCG General Overseer. But for the outcry from all over the world, they almost bundled out Pastor Adeboye from his position as RCCG General Overseer and could have even arrested the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.”

Fayose added: “I stand by Apostle Suleiman and other men of God being directly or indirectly persecuted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabal.

“Their evil plan is to destroy the Church so as to silence every perceivable strong voice of opposition. And their mode of operation is to take on every vocal, principled, and popular man of God one after the other.

“Should it not interest Nigerians and the international community that up till today, none of those herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Ogun, Plateau and Kaduna States have been arrested? Even those arrested in connection with the murder of Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha have been released.”

He asked why all the adultery allegations and blackmail “against Apostle Suleiman” surfaced only after he spoke out against the reckless and indiscriminate killing of Christians in southern Kaduna and his subsequent encounter with the Department of State Services (DSS).

“This, no doubt, is a continuation of the desperate but despicable and condemnable attempts to destroy opposition and the voices of reason in this country so as to subjugate every decent Nigerian and turn the country into a banana republic.

“After politically subjugating many Nigerians, including a section of the judiciary that refused to do their bidding; they have now turned on men of God. This is condemnable.”

He said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian bodies should not to stay aloof but to stand up resolutely and speak out vociferously against what he called “orchestrated attempt to destroy the Church and respected Church leaders in Nigeria”.

Those behind the “travails of Apostle Suleiman” are “confirmed polygamists, serial adulterers, and others whose holier-than-thou attitude was sheer hypocrisy”, he said.