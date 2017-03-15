Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 15, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
_

Fayose: APC persecuting Suleman, Oyedepo, Adeboye

March 15
21:18 2017
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is persecuting Johnson Suleman, EA Adeboye and David Oyedepo and trying to destroying the church in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fayose said the adultery allegation against Suleman, the overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, is “high level conspiracy meant to destroy the integrity of the pastor and silence his critical and principled voice of truth and dissent in a nation fast becoming a one-party state”.

He said: “This was the same way they tried to drag the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in the mud. The whole world was aghast at how they insulted and ridiculed the highly-revered RCCG General Overseer. But for the outcry from all over the world, they almost bundled out Pastor Adeboye from his position as RCCG General Overseer and could have even arrested the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.”

Fayose added: “I stand by Apostle Suleiman and other men of God being directly or indirectly persecuted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabal.

“Their evil plan is to destroy the Church so as to silence every perceivable strong voice of opposition. And their mode of operation is to take on every vocal, principled, and popular man of God one after the other.

“Should it not interest Nigerians and the international community that up till today, none of those herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Ogun, Plateau and Kaduna States have been arrested? Even those arrested in connection with the murder of Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha have been released.”

He asked why all the adultery allegations and blackmail “against Apostle Suleiman” surfaced only after he spoke out against the reckless and indiscriminate killing of Christians in southern Kaduna and his subsequent encounter with the Department of State Services (DSS).

“This, no doubt, is a continuation of the desperate but despicable and condemnable attempts to destroy opposition and the voices of reason in this country so as to subjugate every decent Nigerian and turn the country into a banana republic.

“After politically subjugating many Nigerians, including a section of the judiciary that refused to do their bidding; they have now turned on men of God. This is condemnable.”

He said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian bodies should not to stay aloof but to stand up resolutely and speak out vociferously against what he called “orchestrated attempt to destroy the Church and respected Church leaders in Nigeria”.

Those behind the “travails of Apostle Suleiman” are “confirmed polygamists, serial adulterers, and others whose holier-than-thou attitude was sheer hypocrisy”, he said.

  1. Baron
    Baron March 15, 23:04

    So God has abandoned His church for Fayose to defend!!!! LOL

Exchange Rates

March 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.60383.65334.35
LAGOS458550485
KANO457550470
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
