Tuesday, August 22, 2017
TheCable

Fayose to Buhari: We’re happy that you are back but Nigerians need food
August 21
16:01 2017
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is happy about President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country, “Nigerians are hungry.”

Fayose, who is the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, said this at a meeting of PDP governors in Asaba, Delta state.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after a 103-day medical vacation in the UK.

According to a statement issued by the media office of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, Fayose reminded the president that Nigerians are “in need of food and development”.

He called on the current administration “to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.”

“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development,” he was quoted to have said.

“We in PDP knows what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends.”

Fayose assured the members of the PDP of efforts being made to ensure the party’s success in the next general election.

He said the unity and reconciliation of PDP members would ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“This is a new beginning for our party, it is part of the effort of our party to ensure due process and that everybody gets justice,” he said.

“With the calibre of men in this our national committee, you can be rest assured of transparency, justice and fairness.”

Ayodele FayosePDPPresident Muhammadu Buhari
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Olakunle
    Olakunle August 22, 22:15

    This chatter box(Fayose)should shut up. Provide food for the Ekiti people you are governing first. You can do better than what you are doing. Instead, you stealing Ekiti people’s money to boost your so-called Presidential ambition, a failed project that will not benefit Ekiti citizenry.

Most Visited

Exchange Rates

Aug 22, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK361.95465.25425.94
LAGOS369476431
KANO369475430
PH370477433
ABUJA370477433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
