Fayose to Buhari: We’re happy that you are back but Nigerians need food

Advertisement

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is happy about President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country, “Nigerians are hungry.”

Fayose, who is the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, said this at a meeting of PDP governors in Asaba, Delta state.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after a 103-day medical vacation in the UK.

According to a statement issued by the media office of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, Fayose reminded the president that Nigerians are “in need of food and development”.

He called on the current administration “to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.”

“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development,” he was quoted to have said.

“We in PDP knows what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition, APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends.”

Fayose assured the members of the PDP of efforts being made to ensure the party’s success in the next general election.

He said the unity and reconciliation of PDP members would ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“This is a new beginning for our party, it is part of the effort of our party to ensure due process and that everybody gets justice,” he said.

“With the calibre of men in this our national committee, you can be rest assured of transparency, justice and fairness.”