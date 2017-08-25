Saturday, August 26, 2017
TheCable

Fayose: Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s ‘impromptu’ meeting with governors
August 25
20:59 2017
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he was absent at the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with state governors because he had other pre-scheduled activities to attend to.

Fayose who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, described the meeting as “impromptu”.

Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after which he hosted state governors at the presidential villa.

Reacting to insinuations that he avoided the meeting, Fayose wrote on Twitter: “For those insinuating that I shunned d President’s meeting with govs, I didn’t.I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.”

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of d meeting with the President.

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the president.”

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. bugizi
    bugizi August 26, 13:33

    Whose business. If as a governor,you refused to honour the invitation of the president concerning security and other maters: i wonder. Anyway, they never knew you didn’t come, when they counted themself, they didnt miss u. But thank you for not coming because it would have been a disaster if you attend.

