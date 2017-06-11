Fayose on Igbo quit notice: Arewa groups emboldened because their person is in power

Advertisement

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has said the northern groups who issued a quit notice to the Igbo resident in the north were emboldened by the knowledge that “their person is in power”.

He said although the quit notice was an empty threat, it could lead to anarchy if proper care is not taken.

Fayose said that the comments credited to Ango Abdullahi – who backed the quit notice – is “danger lurking in the country”.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the unity of the country was threatened like never before.

“We are more divided than ever. The elements are emboldened because they believe their person is in office and nothing would happen,” he said.

“This is not surprising to some of us as the herdsmen set the tone and became notorious under the watch of Buhari. If this continued, it would further heat up the already tensed situation and promote further distrust among ethnic groups in the country.

“Buhari’s government has not taken responsibility; no responsible government would encourage this. It is an empty threat that if not checked would snowball. This is why people are calling for restructure.”

He urged the federal government to “take decisive actions on those promoting war situation in our country”.

The governor called on security agencies to invite Abdullahi for questioning.

“He should be invited for questioning by security agencies. Leaders should rise up and condemn this instead of giving tacit support to the ultimatum.

“So many lives have been lost due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government. All these I saw when I warned that Buhari would leave our country worse than he met it in 2015.”