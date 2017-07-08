Fayose: How I opposed my father in 1980

Advertisement

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has revealed how he resisted his father for giving out the family’s only car.

He made this known while delivering the convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Edo state, on Friday.

Fayose recalled how in 1980 the father had given out the car after being converted by the late Benson Idahosa.

He said the decision, which drew the anger of his father’s six wives and 27 children, made him insist the car will not be taken out of their compound.

“Archbishop Benson Idahosa came to Ibadan in 1980 for a crusade and my father attended and he was converted and after Idahosa had finished preaching he said they should donate something for God’s work and since my father was converted and deeply touched, he gave out the family’s only Peugeot car,” he said.

“He changed the car’s ownership and particulars and brought it to Idahosa, that he was donating it to support evangelism. Though the entire family was against it because we thought it would affect the family’s movement, the seed of faith paid off in the end. Those who donated were prayed for by the bishop.‎

“I was so pained that I blocked the gate and insisted that the 504 station wagon will not be taken out of the compound, my father called the police that I was preventing Ben Idahosa’s car from leaving our compound, my father had indeed changed the vehicle particulars so I had to succumb to the police.

“But today, God has prospered the family. It’s good to give to the Lord and when you do that you are sowing a seed that will germinate for the children and that is working for us now.”

Fayose is known to be outspoken on issues about the country.