Femi Adesina: When Buhari returns, some people will hide their heads in shame

Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, says when his principal returns to the country, “filthy dreamers” will hide their heads in shame.
Buhari left for the United Kingdom for medical follow-up on May 7.
In a piece on Friday, Adesina described the filthy dreamers as those who “despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities”.
He said as spokesman of the president, he would never respond to such people.
“President Buhari has been indisposed since the beginning of the year. It is human, and presidents, despite their elevated status, remain human,” Adesina wrote.
“If there is anybody who considers himself 100 percent healthy, or who bears what William Shakespeare calls ‘a charmed life’, let that person stand up to be identified. All mortals are doomed to sickness, they can recover, and they can die.
“That is the truth that has been internalised by millions of people praying for the recovery of our President. And that is where the shallowness, vacuousness, and hollowness of people who wish the President dead, and carry unfounded rumours, is on stark display.
“Filthy dreamers. They speak evil of dignities, and despise dominion. But we forgive them, for they know not what they do. When President Buhari returns (as God would make him do) where would they hide their faces? In shame.”
He likened Shimei, a character in the Bible, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whom he described as “evil wishers” who spend “their days conjecturing tragedy for leadership”.
“David had succeeded Saul as king of Israel. And Shimei was from the family of Saul (read, People’s Democratic Party, PDP). Shimei hadn’t forgotten the bloody nose the family of Saul got, when the kingship was taken away from them, and given to David. So when the latter got into a time of travail, no pity at all from people still smarting from bloody noses,” Adesina said.
“The All Progressives Congress (APC), inspired by Muhammadu Buhari, halted the 60-year pipe dream of PDP at the polls in 2015. Has the latter forgotten? No, they won’t forget till forever.
“But so much is the animus, the antipathy towards the president that they wish him dead. While millions of Nigerians are praying, some elements are rejoicing, and imagining evil. But they forget: man is not God, and Jehovah always has the final say. The descendants of Shimei need to learn vital lessons from their forebear.
“President Buhari has tolerated people who have called him all sorts of names in the past two years. If he didn’t move against them directly, he could have allowed many Abishais to move against them, ‘and take off their heads.’
“But not our president, a reformed democrat, a pious man, who has resolved to leave the people suffused by hatred unto God.”
talk to the hand Mr femi, tell Nigerians the health status of Buhari or even when he will come back to the country that’s your job.
as it may be weather he returns or not he has poorly managed the country before he left corruption isn’t our only problem, look back at the economy your administration inherited look at what has become of it today, look at the price of common food ie garri a penter of garri is now 1200, 1000 from 400 Haba this isn’t fair at all, he should resign and let prof steer the ship.
You said it all. My greatest annoyance in this is the price of rice which is my favourite. From 8k to 24k and thereabouts.
Food for thoughts for lovers of integrity in leadership and governance in Nigeria to appreciate PMB for giving Nigeria a place among comity of nations PDP are naked dancers in the market place. PMB shall surely return to Nigeria Hale and hearty in Jesus name.
Adeshina you are rigth even at an auction value nigerians will reject pdp no amount of changes will make nigerians firget the devastation the pdp brougth to nigerians infact even fir free without kobo we reject the pdp.
When the oil price was high, pdp couldn’t carry out people oriented projects,that could make livelihood better but they rather enriched themselves with their croonies,leaving the electorates to beg for pea nuts while poverty looms. The new goverment has done so well in terms everything, i wish PMB was in power when crude oil sold for $80-$110 per barrel, Nigeria would have regained it’s lost glory in full… PMB will return hale and hearty and the Country GOD gave him, He will never die in office in Jesus name, Amen!
Almighty God will bring back Mr. President into good health to finish the good work he has started. Nigeria has never had any leader that has fought corruption this much. The thieves have not been sleeping well.Those that stole our commonwealth will be brought down, no matter how long it takes. We will soon have electricity,water, good roads,schools for our children, functional hospitals, security of lives and property, etc.Nigeria will bounce back with our dear PMB,by His Grace, Amen!