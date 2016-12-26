Tuesday, December 27, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 22, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,464.82 Deals 3,161.00 Volume 188,684,209.00 Value 1,387,815,478.30Market Cap 9,105,919,249,995.67TOP GAINERS FO 94.22 (8.75) CONOIL 39.45 (3.65) BETAGLAS 31.83 (2.95) GUINNESS 88.73 (1.23) CCNN 4.63 (0.21) TOP LOSERS PRESCO 40.01 (-1.99) INTBREW 17.3 (-0.66) CAP 31 (-0.6) GUARANTY 24.66 (-0.14) HONYFLOUR 1.23 (-0.06) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 376.7528 EURO 317.2111 SWISS FRANC 296.7135 YEN 2.5958 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 377.9911 EURO 318.2537 SWISS FRANC 297.6887 YEN 2.6043 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.551 (0.009) Gold 1131.10 (-2.10) Silver 15.885 (-0.094) Copper 2.4715 (-0.02) Wheat 399.25 (-0.25) Coffee 142.80 (-1.75) Cotton 70.42 (0.29) Cocoa 2242.00 (-37.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Femi Adesina explains Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, says president can’t talk about everything

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Femi Adesina explains Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, says president can’t talk about everything
December 26
14:59 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Femi Adesina, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, says his principal will not talk about the persistent killings in the southern Kaduna because Nasir el-Rufai, the governor, “is on top of the matter”.

Fulani herdsmen have been accused of being behind the killings.

The Kaduna government had to impose  a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas which recorded high rate of violence recently.

Despite the measure, the killings have been going on.

Speaking on Sunrise daily, a Channels TV programme, Adesina said when such situation occurs, the governor as the chief security officer is meant to deal with it.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” he said.

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer, he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it.”

Adesina said state and local governments have a major role to play in dealing with herdsmen crisis.

“When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates,” he said.

“And he has said it before – even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally. The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
femi adesinaKadunaNasir el-Rufai
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Eji manze
    Eji manze December 27, 12:23

    Really Oga Femi? But why is PMB among the first to sympathetise and commiserate when terrorist acts and disasters happen in other countries? Does the American President not weigh in and address the many shootingstudents and bombingsee in the various states and counties of his country?
    Oga PMB should not keep silent when his country catches fire anywhere.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 26, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.12387.34329.23
LAGOS495615520
KANO490610515
PH490605510
ABUJA495610520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.