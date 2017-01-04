Thursday, January 5, 2017
Femi Adesina: If this govt tells you something, you can take it to the bank

January 04
22:37 2017
Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has urged Nigerians to disregard Ayodele Fayose’s claim that the payment of N5,000 stipend to vulnerable citizens has not begun.

Adesina said the Buhari administration is built on “integrity and accountability” and “does not lie to Nigerians.”

On Monday, Laolu Akande, the spokesman of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, said the federal government had commenced payment of the N5,000 stipend to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“Though the sequence for the payment of the money would be operationally managed by NIBSS, beneficiaries in Borno, Kwara and Bauchi States have started receiving the money. The other states in the first batch to commence the CCT payments are Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti states,” the statement by Akande had read.

But on Tuesday, Fayose, governor of Ekiti, said there was no evidence of payment in his state which is among the first batch of beneficiaries listed by the federal government.

“A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises. Apparently the states they claimed have started receiving payments are APC-controlled states knowing fully that the governors cannot come out to disprove the payments,” the statement by Idowu Adelusi, Fayose media aide read.

Reacting to Fayose’s claims, Adesina said the federal government is so honest in its dealings that anything it says could be taken to the bank.

“On N5,000 stipend, it was announced specifically from the office of the vice president that the scheme has started in nine states,” he said.

“Then a certain governor came and said it is not true. It is just a matter of who do you believe? This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians. In fact, anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it.

“So, if anybody comes and say it is politics and that it is not true, choose who to believe. I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you.”

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Bee
    Bee January 05, 16:02

    “Then a certain governor came and said it is not true. It is just a matter of who do you believe? This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians. In fact, anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it.

    “So, if anybody comes and say it is politics and that it is not true, choose who to believe. I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you.”

    SORRY MR. ADESINA .
    BELIEVE IS DONE IN THE CHURCHES, MOSQUES, SYNAGOGUES, TEMPLES, TRADITIONAL RELIGION ETC. OK
    ALWAYS TRY TO PROVE YOUR CASE. PERIODE

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

January 05, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.78387.05330.33
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
