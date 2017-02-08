Wednesday, February 8, 2017
TheCable

FG files charges against arrested judges at CCT

FG files charges against arrested judges at CCT
February 08
20:57 2017
The federal government on Wednesday filed two separate charges against Sylvester Ngwuta, a supreme court judge, and Adeniyi Ademola, his federal high court counterpart, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

They were alleged to have contravened the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Act.

Salihu Isha, special adviser on media and publicity to the attorney-general of the federation, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Isah said Hajara Yusuf, principal state counsel at the federal ministry of justice, filed the charges on behalf of the attorney-general, pursuant to section 24 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

According to Isah, the government in its request to arraign Ngwuta alleged that “he engaged in private business as a public officer, contrary to section 6(b) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act”.

The judge is also alleged to have refused to declare his assets as a public officer contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, Cap C15 laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 23(2) of the same Act.

Ngwuta is expected to face a 10-count charge.

Part of the charges against him were that “between 2nd June 2011 and 19th uly 2016 while serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Tribunal, did make a false declaration of assets to the CCB when he failed to declare three duplexes at Chinedu Ogah Avenue, Ntezi, Aba in Abakaliki, while being a justice of the supreme court”.

He is also alleged in the second count to have between the 2nd June 2011 and 19th July 2016, while serving as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria made a false declaration to the CCB when he failed to declare 22 plots of land at Chief Igwe Uga Avenue, Abakaliki, while the third count states that he failed to declare six plots of land at Frank Okoroafor Avenue, Abakaliki.

Also, Ademola has a two-count allegation filed against him and for which an affidavit was also deposed to by Samuel Madojemu of the CCB.

Count one of the charge against Ademola is that, he failed to declare his assets to the CCB and thereby breached section 15 of the CCB and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 and punishable under section 23(2) of the same Act, while the second count is that he engages and participate in private business contrary to section 6 of the CCB and Tribunal Act and punishable under Section 23(2) of same Act.

  1. Grandma
    Grandma February 08, 21:21

    I thought they were arrested for bribery by DSS, is this additional charge?

