Wednesday, July 19, 2017
FULL DETAILS: FG releases another tranche of Paris Club refund to 36 states

July 18
21:45 2017
The federal government has released a state-by-state breakdown of the second tranche of Paris Club refund.

A statement from the ministry of finance said the payments, which totalled N243,795,465,195.20 were made to the 36 states and the federal capital territory upon the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 4, 2017.

Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano and Rivers states received the largest disbursements of N10 billion each.

“The releases were conditional upon a minimum of 75 percent being applied to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions for States that owe salaries and pension,” Salisu Dambatta, spokesman of finance ministry, said in the statement.

This second tranche of Paris Club refunds is a partial settlement of long-standing claims by state governments relating to over-deductions from their federation account allocation committee (FAAC) allocation for external debt service arising between 1995 and 2002.

Below are the details:

NUMBERSTATEAMOUNT PAYABLE (NGN)
1ABIA5,715,765,871.48
2ADAMAWA6,114,300,352.68
3AKWA-IBOM10,000,000,000.00
4ANAMBRA6,121,656,702.34
5BAUCHI6,877,776,561.25
6BAYELSA10,000,000,000.00
7BENUE6,854,671,749.25
8BORNO7,340,934,865.32
9CROSS RIVER6,075,343,946.93
10DELTA10,000,000,000.00
11EBONYI4,508,083,379.98
12EDO6,091,126,592.49
13EKITI4,772,836,647.08
14ENUGU5,361,789,409.66
15GOMBE4,472,877,698.19
16IMO7,000,805,182.97
17JIGAWA7,107,666,706.76
18KADUNA7,721,729,227.55
19KANO10,000,000,000.00
20KATSINA8,202,130,909.85
21KEBBI5,977,499,491.45
22KOGI6,027,727,595.80
23KWARA5,120,644,326.57
24LAGOS8,371,938,133.11
25NASARAWA4,551,049,171.12
26NIGER7,210,793,154.95
27OGUN5,739,374,694.46
28ONDO7,003,648,314.28
29OSUN6,314,106,340.62
30OYO7,901,609,864.25
31PLATEAU5,644,079,055.41
32RIVERS10,000,000,000.00
33SOKOTO6,441,128,546.76
34TARABA5,612,014,491.52
35YOBE5,413,103,116.59
36ZAMFARA5,442,385,594.49
37FCT684,867,500.04
TOTAL243,795,465,195.20

 

Muhammadu BuhariParis Club
  1. kb
    kb July 19, 09:14

    Hope it does. State governors get these monies and divert it to something different, and we end up blaming Buhari.

