BSc-HND now on equal pay in civil defence, immigration, prison

The federal government has removed the dichotomy between degree and higher national diploma certificate holders in the civil defence, fire, immigration, and prison services.

There has been a disparity between holders of the two academic qualifications in the civil service. At entry point, degree holders are usually a notch higher on the grade level than their diploma-holding counterparts.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abubakar Magaji, permanent secretary of the minister of interior, said Abdulrahman Dambazau, the minister, had approved the regularisation of “the dichotomy between holders of university degrees and higher national diploma in all the services”.

“The civil defence, fire, immigration and prisons board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on Tuesday, 11th July 2017, under the chairmanship of the honourable minister of interior, Lt Gen (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, approved the regularisation of the dichotomy between holders of university degrees and higher national diploma (HND) in all the services,” he said.

“To this end, the board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to Compass 08, which is the salary grade level for holders of degree certificates at entry point. While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of senior inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of assistant superintendent II.”

Magaji also said the board approved the commencement of the 2017 promotion exercise for all the services with effect from July 17.

“In order to boost internal security mechanism, the board accordingly approved the establishment of the institute of domestic security aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation, among other functions,” he added.