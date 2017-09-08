Friday, September 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Finally, ASUU, FG reach agreement

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Finally, ASUU, FG reach agreement
September 08
05:10 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached an agreement with the federal government.

The accord comes after a meeting, which lasted 12 hours, between the leadership of the union and a government delegation led by Adamu Adamu, minister of education.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Biodun Ogunyemi, national president of ASUU, said the dialogue yielded “a concrete proposal”, but that the union would have to reach its members for a decision.

“Now we have some concrete proposal that we will take back to our members for consideration,” he said.

Also addressing journalists, the minister of education said the demands of the union had been taken care of and that it would call off its strike within a week.

Since ASUU embarked on strike on August 14, the government has held meetings with the union, which were deadlocked, until that of Thursday.

ASUU went on the strike owing to the failure of the government to implement the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

The union is asking, among other things,  the government to pay its members their earned allowances and to increase funding for universities.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
ASUUgovernmentstrike
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Humaira
    Humaira September 08, 06:50

    I can’t express my happiness

    Reply to this comment
  2. Luke
    Luke September 08, 10:16

    well-done to both parties

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 05, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK359.24466.29427.49
LAGOS365472433
KANO365471431
PH366474433
ABUJA365472432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.