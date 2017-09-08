Finally, ASUU, FG reach agreement

Advertisement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached an agreement with the federal government.

The accord comes after a meeting, which lasted 12 hours, between the leadership of the union and a government delegation led by Adamu Adamu, minister of education.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Biodun Ogunyemi, national president of ASUU, said the dialogue yielded “a concrete proposal”, but that the union would have to reach its members for a decision.

“Now we have some concrete proposal that we will take back to our members for consideration,” he said.

Also addressing journalists, the minister of education said the demands of the union had been taken care of and that it would call off its strike within a week.

Since ASUU embarked on strike on August 14, the government has held meetings with the union, which were deadlocked, until that of Thursday.

ASUU went on the strike owing to the failure of the government to implement the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

The union is asking, among other things, the government to pay its members their earned allowances and to increase funding for universities.