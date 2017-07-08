Five killed as container falls on commercial bus in Ojota

Advertisement

At least five people were killed after a truck which conveyed a 40ft container laden with plywood fell on a commercial bus in the Ojota area of Lagos.

Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the agency received a distress call about the incident at 4:20am on Saturday.

He said many passengers were trapped in the bus with registration number FST 944 XR.

“The agency’s emergency response team (ERT) received a distressed call regarding an accident at Ojota bus stop on the July 8, 2017, about 4:02am. This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s ERT to the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement.

“Investigation carried out by the ERT at the scene revealed that an articulated truck with registration number AKD 663 KF conveyed 40ft container laden with plywood fell on Volkswagen commercial bus (Danfo) with registration number FST 944 XR which the passengers were trapped.

“The prompt intention by the LASEMA response unit led to the rescue of three victims who were taken to the Trauma Centre Toll Gate, while 5 dead bodies trapped in the bus were extricated and taken to Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary.”

Tiamiyu advised articulated truck drivers and owners to exercise caution, avoid overloading and also ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.