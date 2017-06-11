Sunday, June 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Five ‘Nigerians’ help England win U20 World Cup

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Five ‘Nigerians’ help England win U20 World Cup
June 11
13:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Five players of Nigerian origin were on the pitch as the Young Lions of England defeated Venezuela 1-0 to win the U20 World Cup in Korea.

It was England’s first major international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup and Nigeria played a part.

Sheyi Ojo, Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Solanke, Ademola Lookman, Joshua Onomah all featured in the final.

Ovie Ejaria, the sixth player of Nigerian origin in the squad, did not play a part in the game.

Playing against the favourites, Paul Simpson’s talented side did well to keep attacking at every chance they got until a goal materialised.

After Wuilker Frainez saved his initial shot, Dominic Calvert-Lewin smashed the rebound into the bottom corner to hand England the crucial breakthrough in the 34th minute.

In the 73rd minute, the referee pointed to the spot after Aldarberto Penaranda was brought down inside the 18-yard box by Jake Clarke-Salter – but Freddie Woodman saved the kick to keep England in the driving seat.

The Young Lions successfully fought off the Venezelueans to hold on to the lead until the final whistle.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ademola LookmanDominic SolankeEnglandFikayo TomiroJoshua OnomahKorea 2017Ovie EjariaSheyi OjosportU20 World CupVenezuela
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. T man
    T man June 11, 18:16

    Your comment. I will like take this medium to congratulate Nigerians in the England U20 squad but do me a favor, come back home and play for Super Eagles.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.15416.01363.28
LAGOS367465410
KANO370460408
PH369465410
ABUJA365465410
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.