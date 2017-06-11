Five ‘Nigerians’ help England win U20 World Cup

Advertisement

Five players of Nigerian origin were on the pitch as the Young Lions of England defeated Venezuela 1-0 to win the U20 World Cup in Korea.

It was England’s first major international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup and Nigeria played a part.

Sheyi Ojo, Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Solanke, Ademola Lookman, Joshua Onomah all featured in the final.

Ovie Ejaria, the sixth player of Nigerian origin in the squad, did not play a part in the game.

Playing against the favourites, Paul Simpson’s talented side did well to keep attacking at every chance they got until a goal materialised.

After Wuilker Frainez saved his initial shot, Dominic Calvert-Lewin smashed the rebound into the bottom corner to hand England the crucial breakthrough in the 34th minute.

In the 73rd minute, the referee pointed to the spot after Aldarberto Penaranda was brought down inside the 18-yard box by Jake Clarke-Salter – but Freddie Woodman saved the kick to keep England in the driving seat.

The Young Lions successfully fought off the Venezelueans to hold on to the lead until the final whistle.