Friday, March 24, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 23, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,558.57 Deals 2,675.00 Volume 153,720,519.00 Value 1,500,877,048.12Market Cap 8,842,881,637,592.72TOP GAINERS MOBIL 298.99 (4.99) JBERGER 40 (2) TOTAL 275 (0.45) NASCON 7.12 (0.32) CCNN 4.7 (0.2) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 60.03 (-3.15) FO 46.53 (-1.3) ETI 9.4 (-0.4) CADBURY 7.41 (-0.39) GUARANTY 26.79 (-0.36) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306.5 GBP 382.2055 EURO 331.3265 SWISS FRANC 307.9164 YEN 2.722 Selling:$USD 307.5 £GBP 383.4525 EURO 332.4075 SWISS FRANC 308.921 YEN 2.7309 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 3.083 (0.042) Gold 1243.90 (9.90) Silver 17.54 (0.102) Copper 2.6165 (-0.0505) Wheat 428.00 (-2.25) Coffee 144.60 (-0.65) Cotton 76.86 (-0.47) Cocoa 2149.00 (33.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

FLASHBACK: How Facebook friends lured Cynthia Osokogu to death

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
FLASHBACK: How Facebook friends lured Cynthia Osokogu to death
March 23
19:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

On this day in 2012, Cynthia Osokogu was a post graduate student at the Nasarawa State University. On the same day in 2017, her killers were sentenced to death.

The 24-year-old, who was the last child and only daughter of her parents, retired major-general Frank Osokogu and Joy Osokogu, was murdered by people she met on social media platform, Facebook.

KILLED BY ‘FRIENDS’

According to reports, Cynthia, who owned a boutique in Keffi, a town in Nasarawa, travelled from Abuja to Lagos to meet some people, who had told her that they had a business proposal for her.

On arrival in Lagos, she was picked up at the Murtala Muhammad international airport, Ikeja to Cosmilla Hotel in  Lakeview estate in Festac Town, Lagos.

Her drink was reportedly drugged and she was strangled, while her assailants made away with her phones, money and other personal belongings.

osokogu

She uploaded this picture on Facebook on December 30, 2009

After almost a month of searching for her, one of the culprits accidentally answered a call on her phone and the call was traced to Festac, where a missing person’s report was filed. Her corpse was subsequently traced to the morgue.

JUSTICE FOR CYNTHIA

Four people were arrested at the beginning of the investigation, they were: Olisaeloka Ezike, 23, and Okwuno Nwabufor, 33; both of whom were identified as the Facebook friends.

Others were Osita Orji, the pharmacist who sold Ropynol to them and Nonso Ezike, who assisted in selling the deceased’s Blackberry phone.

The Lagos state high court, Igbosere, sentenced Nwabufo and Ezike to death by hanging on Thursday, lifting the hopes of some who had lost interest in the case which started on February 8, 2013.

MARRIAGE PROPOSAL BEFORE DEATH

In one of his appearances in court, Nwabufo claimed the deceased was his lovers and that they were about getting married before her death.

Cynthia

‘Me n Meg’ that was how she captioned this picture on Facebook

Nwabufo, who was led in evidence by his counsel Chris Opara, said he met her at Shoprite in Lekki, in 2011 where he went for shopping, while she was also shopping at a fashion shop, dismissing the allegations that they met on Facebook.

The defendant said when he met her, she was making inquires so he introduced himself to her and she did the same, adding that he gave her his card and she gave him her phone number.

He also said that the deceased told him about herself and they exchanged addresses and became very close from thence.

The defendant, who claimed to be a car dealer and also a part-time undergraduate student at the University of Lagos studying accounting, said he paid the deceased a visit when he went to Abuja and he invited her to where he lodged at Satellite Suit Hotel located at Bwari area council of Abuja.

“The late Cynthia was my girlfriend; we were close as the way lovers are before they get married. She used to visit me often in Lagos. She has been to my house up to five times. I was very helpful to her doing everything a boyfriend does for his girlfriend like monetary support, moral support and advising her always,” he had said.

“I promised her that I would marry her and she accepted but told me it is still early that I should wait till Christmas when

“I would visit her parents in Delta State. Everything about us was going well till the day I heard about her death. I was so devastated but the police didn’t give me the chance to express my feelings and they made me look like a murderer.”

Osokogu 3

The deceased

He denied ever knowing about Ryhophnol nor did he put it into Cynthia’s drink.

“I came across the drug during this trial, I don’t know how it looks. It is a fabricated allegation against me. Cynthia is my girlfriend whom I love. I can never think of such and I can’t do such to any human being. I didn’t administer any drug on her, it was the police that told me to accept and to put it in writing and to claim that the pharmacist sold it to me”. he had said before the matter was adjourned.

Now that the verdict has been delivered, Nwabufo can no longer make excuses. Cynthia’s encounter should serve as a big lesson to a lot of people out there.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Cynthia OsokogwuFESTACLakeview estate
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Killomangaro
    Killomangaro March 23, 22:49

    Your comment..nice judgement, kudos to the justice, this is democracy we are demanding from our judiciary, he who killed by sword shall die by sword.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK307.88385.25331.83
LAGOS410530435
KANO430530435
PH410535440
ABUJA405523440
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.