‘Four killed’ in Kwara communal clash

Advertisement

Four people have been presumed dead following a clash between neighbouring communities of Ilofa and Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara state.

According to NAN, an unidentified graduate was among the four victims. The deceased was said to have accompanied his wife to the market when he was allegedly hit by a stray bullet.

Many victims with gunshot injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The clash was said to have started at 7am at a market bordering the two communities.

The agency quoted a source as saying the clash started after an argument ensued between some people on who should first sell yams belonging to leaders of the two communities at the market.

“I think that authority was challenged by a community leader from the opposing community during today’s market and an argument ensued,” he said.

“I was inside the market when an argument ensued between some people on who should first sell yams at the market.

“Within a twinkle of an eye the argument degenerated and there were sporadic gunshots from different direction and we scampered to safety.”

Ajayi Okasanmi, police spokesperson in Kwara, confirmed the development and said the command was yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

He added that a team of police officer have been deployed to the crisis scene to maintain law and order.