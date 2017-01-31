FRSC wants FG to ban commercial motorcycles nationwide

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised the federal government to issue a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’.

The recommendation was part of the October Road Traffic Crash Report 2016 submitted by the corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, to the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

Oyeyemi was quoted as saying that commercial motorcyclists remained a major cause of fatal road traffic accidents across the country, hence the need for state governments to consider banning them from operating.

“Following the outcome of the analysis, it could be concluded that motorcycle still constitutes serious menace on the nation’s highways.

“Accordingly, improved results could be achieved in the future, if more state governments could consider placing a ban on the use of motorcycle for commercial purposes.

“In view of the above, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation should facilitate and encourage state governments to ban the use of motorcycle for commercial purposes,” Oyeyemi said.

The RTC statistics for October 2016 showed that 230 cases or 18 per cent of a total of 1,259 vehicles involved in accidents within the month were commercial motorcycles.

According to the report, motorcycle accidents ranked third after cars which accounted for 457 cases or 36 per cent, followed by mini-buses with 243 or 19 per cent of the total figure of accidents.