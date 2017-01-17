I have fulfilled 90 percent of my campaign promises, says Okorocha

Advertisement

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, say he has fulfilled about 90 percent of the campaign promises made to the people of the state.

Okorocha made the disclosure when he received the management of the Sun Publishing Company led by Eric Osagie, its managing director/editor-in-chief, at his Spitbat Owerri residence on Tuesday.

He rated his administration high in the areas of health, education, and infrastructural development.

“My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises which includes building of 27 new general hospitals in each of the 27 local governments, free education at all levels, and infrastructural development,” he said.

“We have also embarked on urban renewal and as well making effort to address problem of power which will help in the industrialisation of the state.”

Okorocha said he was particularly happy with the role of media in disseminating the right information to the people, which according to him, led to his administration recording success story.

“I am particularly thankful to the Sun newspaper because the media giant has effectively given voice to not only Imo people, both the aouth-east geopolitical zone and the entire country,’’ he said.

He said that the media house through its coverage had equally helped to sustain democracy in Nigeria and assured continued partnership with the company.

Earlier, Osagie said that the management team were on the tour of the south-east zone and expressed the company’s gratitude to Imo people for their patronage over the years.

“We are essentially here for two reasons; first to express our depth of gratitude for the support you have given to us for these years and as Oliver Twist to ask for continued partnership with us,” he said.

He promised that the company would continue to support the state government’s quest to transform the state.