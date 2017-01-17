Thursday, January 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,325.93 Deals 2,653.00 Volume 148,569,099.00 Value 3,758,383,446.99Market Cap 9,058,131,259,973.59TOP GAINERS CONOIL 37.35 (0.85) STANBIC 15.52 (0.49) NB 142.18 (0.18) TOURIST 3.68 (0.17) ACCESS 6.69 (0.12) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 249.86 (-13.15) SEPLAT 370 (-9.99) TOTAL 300 (-4) PRESCO 42.16 (-2.03) JBERGER 34.83 (-1.83) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.5248 EURO 324.1248 SWISS FRANC 301.8268 YEN 2.6611 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 374.7535 EURO 325.191 SWISS FRANC 302.8197 YEN 2.6698 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.25 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1195.90 (-3.90) Silver 16.785 (-0.04) Copper 2.6905 (-0.019) Wheat 424.25 (-2.00) Coffee 149.10 (-0.50) Cotton 72.30 (-0.04) Cocoa 2213.00 (-17.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

I have fulfilled 90 percent of my campaign promises, says Okorocha

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
I have fulfilled 90 percent of my campaign promises, says Okorocha
January 17
21:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, say he has fulfilled about 90 percent of the campaign promises made to the people of the state.

Okorocha made the disclosure when he received the management of the Sun Publishing Company led by Eric Osagie, its managing director/editor-in-chief, at his Spitbat Owerri residence on Tuesday.

He rated his administration high in the areas of health, education, and infrastructural development.

“My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises which includes building of 27 new general hospitals in each of the 27 local governments, free education at all levels, and infrastructural development,” he said.

“We have also embarked on urban renewal and as well making effort to address problem of power which will help in the industrialisation of the state.”

Okorocha said he was particularly happy with the role of media in disseminating the right information to the people, which according to him, led to his administration recording success story.

“I am particularly thankful to the Sun newspaper because the media giant has effectively given voice to not only Imo people, both the aouth-east geopolitical zone and the entire country,’’ he said.

He said that the media house through its coverage had equally helped to sustain democracy in Nigeria and assured continued partnership with the company.

Earlier, Osagie said that the management team were on the tour of the south-east zone and expressed the company’s gratitude to Imo people for their patronage over the years.

“We are essentially here for two reasons; first to express our depth of gratitude for the support you have given to us for these years and as Oliver Twist to ask for continued partnership with us,” he said.

He promised that the company would continue to support the state government’s quest to transform the state.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Eric osagieImorochas okorocha
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ike
    Ike January 19, 19:42

    Yes. 50% of your campaign promises was to make your son inlaw the defacto governor; 40% was to make your other son inlaw’s father a minister. Thank you, Rochas, for all these.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 19, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.69388.39335.29
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.