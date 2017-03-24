Sunday, March 26, 2017
MARCH 26, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,454.93 Deals 2,613.00 Volume 346,026,965.00 Value 2,330,411,203.09Market Cap 8,807,020,789,838.09TOP GAINERS ACCESS 6.1 (0.17) ETERNA 3.23 (0.08) TRANSCORP 0.74 (0.02) FCMB 1.25 (0.02) LIVESTOCK 0.71 (0.02) TOP LOSERS 7UP 76.01 (-3.99) MOBIL 297.25 (-0.75) FO 45 (-0.59) ETI 9.18 (-0.31) GUARANTY 26.5 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306 GBP 382.041 EURO 330.5718 SWISS FRANC 308.3434 YEN 2.755 Selling:$USD 307 £GBP 383.2895 EURO 331.6521 SWISS FRANC 309.3511 YEN 2.764 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 49.58 Natural Gas 3.048 (0.037) Gold 1245.10 (-4.60) Silver 17.60 (0.022) Copper 2.652 (0.0215) Wheat 420.75 (-1.50) Coffee 140.35 (-1.35) Cotton 77.34 (0.00) Cocoa 2174.00 (9.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

Ghosts of my creditors were haunting me, says woman who wanted to jump into lagoon

March 24
22:39 2017
Taiwo Momoh, the woman who attempted to dive into the lagoon on Friday, has blamed the “ghosts of her creditors” for her action.

Momoh, a textile trader, who resides in the Lekki area of the state, told policemen who rescued her that she wanted to commit suicide because she was indebted to Swiss textile dealers.

She said her problem started in 2015, when a bureau de change dealer carted away her N18.7 million she wanted to change to pay her foreign creditors.

She added that the creditors had given her textiles worth several millions of naira, noting that she had maintained good relationship with the creditors for more than 15 years.

“Her condition she said became compounded when robbers invaded her shop in Lagos Island, carting away most of the textiles that was left with her,” the police said in a statement.

“She emphasised that most of the time, she has been having sleepless nights and seeing the ghosts of the creditors whenever she was alone.”

The statement said Momoh, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), disclosed that on several occasions she had attempted to see her parish pastor to identify with her problem and for the church to help her raise money to meet her creditors in order to assure them that she would pay their money.

She noted that she was only allowed to see the second in command, which yielded no fruits.

“My first son, whom I felt would stand by me and console me abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left,” she said.

“I don’t want to use my debt and death to disturb anybody. I was in the shop this morning. I have looked everywhere and estimated what is there. I think, with my house, a bungalow, those I am leaving behind can still live comfortably. I want to go and meet God. This world is empty.

“I won’t because I want to get rich join cult group. I go my way and I don’t socialise unnecessarily. I was a Muslim, I have because of this problem been jumping from one faith to the other. The problem is too much for me to bear. I want to go back to God.

“That is why I have dressed very simply. I am ready to meet him. If He cannot address my problem on earth, let me go back to Him.”

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Bunmi fabus
    Bunmi fabus March 26, 12:33

    Wow! I empathize with her conditions! Millions are in that situations all over the world! Many had killed themselves, in many ways or forms! A man killed himself, his wife & two little children, out of depression! He left a note; saying, he wouldn’t leave them behind but preferred to be together in heaven! Only the Gods, could save people in such situations!!

