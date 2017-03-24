Ghosts of my creditors were haunting me, says woman who wanted to jump into lagoon

Advertisement

Taiwo Momoh, the woman who attempted to dive into the lagoon on Friday, has blamed the “ghosts of her creditors” for her action.

Momoh, a textile trader, who resides in the Lekki area of the state, told policemen who rescued her that she wanted to commit suicide because she was indebted to Swiss textile dealers.

She said her problem started in 2015, when a bureau de change dealer carted away her N18.7 million she wanted to change to pay her foreign creditors.

She added that the creditors had given her textiles worth several millions of naira, noting that she had maintained good relationship with the creditors for more than 15 years.

“Her condition she said became compounded when robbers invaded her shop in Lagos Island, carting away most of the textiles that was left with her,” the police said in a statement.

“She emphasised that most of the time, she has been having sleepless nights and seeing the ghosts of the creditors whenever she was alone.”

The statement said Momoh, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), disclosed that on several occasions she had attempted to see her parish pastor to identify with her problem and for the church to help her raise money to meet her creditors in order to assure them that she would pay their money.

She noted that she was only allowed to see the second in command, which yielded no fruits.

“My first son, whom I felt would stand by me and console me abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left,” she said.

“I don’t want to use my debt and death to disturb anybody. I was in the shop this morning. I have looked everywhere and estimated what is there. I think, with my house, a bungalow, those I am leaving behind can still live comfortably. I want to go and meet God. This world is empty.

“I won’t because I want to get rich join cult group. I go my way and I don’t socialise unnecessarily. I was a Muslim, I have because of this problem been jumping from one faith to the other. The problem is too much for me to bear. I want to go back to God.

“That is why I have dressed very simply. I am ready to meet him. If He cannot address my problem on earth, let me go back to Him.”