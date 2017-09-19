You give cover to looters sponsoring IPOB, PDP tells APC

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of giving cover to looters who are sponsoring separatist agitations in the country.

On Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said looters who want to escape justice and disgruntled politicians were the sponsors of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

But in a statement issued by Dayo Adeyeye, PDP spokesman, on Tuesday, the party blamed the APC for the separatist agitations.

The PDP said the ruling party knew the looters because it gives them protection.

“It is disheartening that rather than accept blame for its ineptitude, the APC government has continued to blame ‘enemies’ real or imaginary for their woes,” it said.

“How on earth will a serious minded government blame opposition parties which they have conveniently labelled ‘looters’ for the activities of IPOB? But we take solace in the fact that the APC might actually know the looters, as the party has clearly demonstrated its penchant for giving covers to people considered as corrupt.

“Much as we will continue to harp on the one sided corruption fight of this administration, we wish to urge the APC to look inwards in locating the looters using their ill-gotten wealth to sponsor separatist agitation against the government of the day.”

The PDP said agitation for the actualisation of the state of Biafra was silent while it was in power “because of the government of inclusiveness we provided for Nigerians who were made to experience what a genuine national government meant”.

It advised the APC to “mould itself into a real national party, provide good leadership for the people and let the generality of Nigerians feel safe”.