Saturday, July 29, 2017
God has healed Buhari, says Akwa Ibom gov

God has healed Buhari, says Akwa Ibom gov
July 28
20:22 2017
Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom state, says God has healed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Udom said this while speaking with journalists at Aso Rock on Friday.

The governor, who was in the delegation that met Buhari on Wednesday, described the pictures they took as the evidence that God had actually answered the prayers of Nigerians.

“Let me thank God for the life of the president and thank God for Nigerians too. And also appreciate Nigerians who have prayed sincerely and earnestly for Mr President and I think God has actual answered the prayers of Nigerians,” Emmanuel said.

“From what you could see from the photographs, you could see that God has actually answered our prayers, so some of us were quite excited to see Mr President welcomed us, discussed with us and he was also happy to see us. So what you are seeing both on TV and newspapers are genuine and correct. God has actually healed our President and we thank God for that.

“I don’t think when you hold meeting even with your wife and children you will come and make that public. The president is father of the nation and we represent the sub unit of this nation and so is not everything that we discussed that we should just come and say.

“It was a closed door meeting but be rest assured whatever the president will discuss with the governors will be in the best interest of all the citizens of this country.

“I’m not a medical doctor. Let me say something here, even when you have a biological father you love your father, you take interest in his well being. I mean as a father to the nation, in my personal opinion, I don’t think that is the issue now.”

He said Nigerians should know that those in public office also face challenges because they are not superhumans.

“The issue is that we should thank God that God has answered our prayers, that is where I am coming from,” he said.

“And let me also say, some of us behave as if the president, the governors are superhuman, we are normal human beings, we also have challenges. So let us not think that because we are governors or president we are superhuman. No.

“We are not God we mere mortals like any of us here. So that should also make us play down on the way we look at certain issues.”

1 Comment

  1. Goshit
    Goshit July 29, 06:00

    If God is the healer, Buhari should ve been admitted at d National Mosque or any of our churches dat are claiming miracles.

    The truth is that he has tap into scientific medical advancement to remain alife.

