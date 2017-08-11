God’s Mercy Revival Ministries to hold 18th annual conference

Advertisement

God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM) is set to hold its 18th annual power conference.

The conference will hold between August 14 and August 20 at the church’s headquarters on Femi Bankole Close, Arida, Ikotun, Lagos.

The conference, which also marks the anniversary of the church, is themed ‘Zoin 2017- Crossing Over: Breaking Boundary’.

James Akanbi, GOMERM’s general overseer, will be leading other people including Sunday Popoola, Sola Ore, John Ogundare, Aanu Ojo, Akin John and Lekan Otufodunrin, to minister during the various days of the week-long conference.

Guest artistes like Bukola Bekes and Bidemi Olaoba would also be ministering.

The final day of the conference, will hold at Mercy Camp ground on Km 4, Sagamu Papalanto road, off Lagos/Ibadan express way, Ofada, Ogun state by 9am.

The organisers promised to provide free transport from different parts of Lagos and states across the country.