Governorship seat is PDP’s next target, says Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, winner of the by-election in Osun west senatorial district, says the governorship seat is the next target for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a news conference in Ede, his hometown, on Sunday, Adeleke said his electoral victory was “a pointer that PDP will be victorious in the 2018 governorship election”.

Adeleke polled 97,480 votes and won in nine of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

Mudashiru Husain, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, secured 66,116 votes and won in only one local government area.

“We are working hard to ensure that the 2018 governorship election in Osun is won by PDP,” Adeleke said.

“My victory is a new dawn in the history of our democracy.

“Our democracy is growing where an incumbent will be there and opposition will defeat the incumbent.

“This is a rare gem and this shows that our democracy is improving.

“We want to make sure that there is nothing like rigging anymore, no matter how you try, we want our democracy to grow.”

Adeleke, however, commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security operatives for ensuring that the election was free and fair.

He commended the people in the senatorial district for coming out en masse to vote for him.

“I can assure you that I will continue from where my late brother left it and that is where I tag my campaign continuity,’’ he said.

Adeleke said he would engage in social welfare programmes for people in the district.

“I have budgeted N250 million for students’ scholarship, empowerment programme for women as well as free mobile medical care,” he said.