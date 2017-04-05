Wednesday, April 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

My govt will return Nigeria to a producing nation, says Buhari 

My govt will return Nigeria to a producing nation, says Buhari 
April 05
12:56 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is determined to return Nigerian to a producing nation.

Buhari said this at the inauguration of the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

He expressed optimism that the plan will have a positive effect on the country, and appealed to Nigerians to monitor the implementation of the document.

Among those who attended the programme were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; and John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

1 Comment

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako April 05, 14:05

    Na wa for this PMB administration o! This is like your debtor appearing two years after payment due date and handing you a three-year post dated cheque. To rub it in, he may not be there when the bank calls to ask for ‘cheque confirmation’.
    They are smiling and laughing, sadly it is not for most Nigerians.

