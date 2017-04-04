Gowon: Buhari’s telephone call to me gave Nigerians hope that he was well

Advertisement

Yakubu Gowon, former head of state, says the telephone call made to him from London by President Muhammadu Buhari gave Nigerians hope that he was alive and well.

President Buhari had on March 6 called to commiserate with Gowon over the death of his younger sister, Kande Martha Audu.

The President was in London receiving treatment when made the telephone call.

The call, Gowon says, doused the rumours surrounding the health status of Buhari.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Tuesday, Gowon said he was in the presidential villa to welcome Buhari back to the country and to thank him for the call.

“Let me tell you the honest truth, my coming here today is to thank and welcome Mr. President back from his health issues and problems and to thank God for what He has done for him to have his health back, for him to be able to return back to work,” he said.

“The other thing also is to thank him very much indeed for ringing me from London when he was in London to commiserate with me on the death my sister. This was really very gracious of him, I should have rang to speak to him but of course since I know that he was in hospital I could not do that.

“But when he rang to condole with me on my sister’s death I was very touched and that also help Nigerians to rejoice especially those who were sending all those very unfortunate message about him and about whatever it is.

“So I think it was a good thing that was done and Nigerians knew he is still well for him to be able to ring. This is really the purpose of what brought me here. And then also to encourage him ‎to continue to do his work to the best of his ability dealing with all the problems.

“Day in day out you read in the press of all sorts of things happening, God will give him continued strength and energy to be to deal with the problems of the country for the good of Nigerians. I’m delighted to be here, to welcome him back and to see him in reasonable good health and able to do whatever he is able to do.”