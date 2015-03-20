Gowon: Ojukwu misinformed Nigerians on Aburi

Nigeria’s wartime leader, Yakubu Gowon, a retired general, has accused Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who led eastern Nigeria in an unsuccessful secession bid in 1967, of misrepresenting the Aburi Accord to Nigerians.
The accord was reached at a meeting held between January 4-5, 1967, in Aburi, a Ghanaian town, between delegates of the federal military government and the now defunct eastern region as part of efforts to prevent the looming civil war in the aftermath of the 1966 military coups.
Ojukwu, then a colonel and governor of the eastern region, had returned from Aburi announcing that it had been agreed that the country should adopt confederalism — a political system in which every region would essentially be a country on its own with only a symbolic national government.
But speaking on Friday at the launch of a four-part biography on President Goodluck Jonathan, Gowon said he had to correct an impression created in the book by the author, Charles Imokhai, a reverend father.
Gowon said Ojukwu’s statement on the Aburi Accord was contrary to what was discussed.
He said: “I have seen that you (Imokhai) have gone back in history in your research when Ojukwu and myself had the Aburi Accord.
“I was fascinated by that because I can assure you that that meeting was to break the ice and for all of us, the military leaders at the time, be allowed to be able to agree to be discussing our problems in Nigeria and to solve them.
“What happened to us at Aburi was that I couldn’t make it down (to Nigeria) because I was unfortunately down with a fever.
“Ojukwu got back (before me) and made a statement and that wasn’t what we discussed and that was the beginning of the misunderstanding.
“Since you presented that we had a meeting, I thought I should make that comment and to correct that.”
Nigeria eventually went to war in May of that year after different interpretations of the Aburi Accord and failed peace moves.
Ojukwu died in November 2011.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Why now? Why not when Ojukwu was alive?
I wonder o! And after he (gowon) camme back to Nigeria, why didn’t he dispute wat ojukwu said
Perfect question! The General should go and chill joor!
You better apologize b4 it is too late
All action must be brought to book at appropriate time
The beauty of being a statesman is knowing when to talk and when to keep quiet. General Gowon is an elder statesman by all standards. I hope he is not following the Jonathan train with a view to opening a can of worms which might make him go down negatively in history. If I were him, I will not show up to launch a book on Jonathan not just for the President’s legendary failure in governance, but the insult and assault on his people and his region by this president and his wife. But above all, the political atmosphere is so charged right now, every statesman should be working to deescalate tension, not aggravate it. General Gowon, stay on the altar and keep praying – keep away from politics and your legacy or whatever is left of it would remain intact.
Good talk
Gowon bears responsibility for the death of over 1 million easterners for that unjust, genocidal war against the eastern region in general and the igbos in particular. Since that time, the igbos have been treated as second class citizens in Nigeria. how come the igbos have never been rehabilitated after that unfortunate bloodbath against them?
I will ask you this question why has Africa compensated for slave trade. If you can answer that then may be. Ur pple deserve one. Brain brain washing in action
Lt Sani, God will bless you for saying the truth. You will get to the highest level in your chosen carrier Amen.
Tunde keep to the Aburi issue. Feigning blindness is not a virtue. Since at your age U can’t percieve and see the tremendous DEV paradym shift GEJ has articulated for Nigeria. Sorry. How do you train U children? Abusing your president is not good sport please desist. Thanks for U understanding.
Tony, since you forgot to mention the “DEV paradym shift GEJ has articulated(?)for Nigeria” let me help you with the top 3: spending 1billion annually on food,teaching the wife how to insult elders in English language and Increasing fuel price/darkness tariffs per second billing!
Well said the Gen has enjoyed a lot of respect and good will from all Nigerians across board, the onus lies on him to sustain it. I think the timing was inauspicious and the comment not really necessary.
my brother you better advice him to say the truth when necessary not threat. what is different between confederation, true federalism and resource control? our elders should learn how say the truth always for the better of all. i must say the he was not well learned to understand the meaning of the terms used in the meeting not that OJUKWU misinformed the people.
Gowon, Jona’s friend, is telling lies
If Ojukwu had misinformed Nigerias, then inform Nigerians. Were you all through the war in Ghana? Couldn’t the true agreement be made known upon your return. Na wa ooooo. This na story now General. Wetin una agree?
Gowon, why did it take you this long to talk about this issue. Pls, don’t lie against the dead. To keep the records straight, go bring the document and publish it for all to see.
Folks, if you read the article correctly, you will note that General Gowon was setting the record straight. The Reverend Father who wrote the book that was being launched mentioned the Aburi accord. Gowon, was obviously invited to the launch where he told his version of the story. The problem I have is why a four-part biography is being written about GEJ and what it has to do with Aburi and why it is being launched now?…wahala!
Oga Gowon. Jsut accept that you were not educated enough to understand what you signed then.
I am disappointed in Gowon. Honestly going to University after his ouster indicates that the Aburi script was too complex for him to understand. My take, Gowon was still an illiterate then.
Maybe there is a hidden motive cos they way they go about politicking now spells doom for our dear nation
Ita, you are educated and you can not spell well. Gowon is just saying the truth.
you waited this long.
Gen, I expect you to be sincere with Nigeria at this age. Ojukwu is dead and wouldn’t come to defend himself anymore. The event of Aburi is one truth that has been hunting you and would do so till your end. If you believed that Ojukwu misinformed the nation, how was it that Ojukwu was to address the nation when you are the head of state. What about the minister of information. You had fever and could not talk? Funn excuses. Well you have talked four years after ojukwu died and we don’t have anyone to argue with you. But you should bear it in your mind that you led the shed of blood in an unprecedented manner in the continent of Africa.
He know Ojukwu very well so he can’t say it when he was alive,
Gowon has not changed as he has always played eye service and to the gallery. His colleagues in the army have know he will ingratiate himself to powers that be. In 1965 his usurped Col Yakubu Pam’s place for UK training. In 1966 after the coup as Chief of army staff he could not try the treacherous majors who murdered his colleagues in their Jan 1966 coup. He was busy trying to second guess Ironsi rather than do his duty. As head of state he could not present not to talk of implementing what was agreed in Aburi. Gowon is typically trying to ingratiate himself to Jonathan. He has not and cannot and will not change full stop.
What is the evidence that Gen Gowon usurped Col Yakubu Pam’s place.Do you know what happened to the corpses of the military officers killed on jan15th 1966
Haba Baba Gowan,
Are you informing us that Ojukwu was Nigerian Information Minister as at the time of Aburi Accord, you should rather be informed that many of us have read accounts from both sides vis-a-vis the deliberation on Aburi Accord, your distortion of facts on this issue clearly indicates that you are still living under filthy illusion of the civil war propaganda. Gen Sir, I suggest you need a divine deliverance before you finally meet your God.
Allah ya fi uban kowa.
Over four decades after the Nigerian civil war,Gen.Gowon is coming up now on the interpretation or misinformation by Ojukwu of blessed Memory on Aburi Accord,Well,Nigerians cannot be deceived,I hope the fever that made him not to give his own version of Aburi Agreement is no more,wheather we like it or not,the Aburi Decision remains the best for Nigerians Economic development,President Jonathan will go down in History to be the President that rescued Nigeria from our Economic brouhaha once He summons the courage and Political Will to implement the National Confrence Report.I,Say no more.
Ojukwu always refered to Gowon as a weak man, now I understand why. Ojukwu lived for almost 45 yrs after the Aburi conference and Gowon never said a word in denial of the report of the Aburi conference, now in less than 4 yrs after Ojukwu’s death he comes out to nigerians such a flimsy excuse, isn’t that cowordice?
Pure cowardice!
Elder GOWON, why now. why didnt you defend your self yourself when ojukwu was alive. you are just trying to cause more political tension now d election is about to start. We ibos can forget small but we can not forgive you for the atrocities and injustices committed against ndigbo , lost of souls during biafra war and 20 pounds flat rate compensation you gave every single igbo man and woman irrespective of the amount each person had deposit in the bank after the war. please don’t reopen wounds that some have forgotten. go home and rest abeg.
My only happiness here is that everyone who read the story read it with an open mind.I have gr8 respect for Gowon but I must confess am disappointed @ his [email protected] tym.Like someone advised,let him pls remain @ d alter and shouldn’t dabble into d muddy waters of 9ja politics.
Ojukwu was the one who caused millions of deaths not Gowon. The Aburi accord was just a way of arm twisting the president and should be condemed. A govt. had barely been put in place and then u come crying marginalization. What should we the minorities do or say? My eastern brothers should alway learn to understand the pulse of others and know how to engage rather than make conditions for others like the Aburi accord. Today, the pulse is that GEJ has not done enough, but most easterners are supporting him bcos he is their own. pls wake up my brothers
@daniel to be clear GEJ is from Bayelsa in the south south and not south eastern, so he is not igbo. the trains and bus loads of the dead and wounded arrived in eastern Nigeria pre-aburi. Aburi was seen as an opportunity to avert what became the civil war. The agreements are to some extent documented, and save for Gowon’s statement now, none of the players involved have contested Ojukwu’s statement. its wrong timing as this could have helped Nigeria get itself together and over the non resolved ethnic fault lines if this had been raised years ago.
Gowon, Shagari and Jonathan are leaders of the same kind. They blame others for their failure and Nigeria would have been better without them.
Daniel, if you do not know what to say just shut your mouth ok. Ojukwu caused the war by demanding for the implementation of the Aburi accord abi. That is the war mayopic people reason.
Yes Ojukwu caused the death of millions of Igbos!He was the one that massacred 30,000 Igbos in the North in 1966 that started the conflict! We haven’t learnt anything.
Na wa o, Oga Gowon, why this statement at this time? I am totally disappointed that four years after Ojukwu’s death, he talks about ‘correcting the statement’ on the interpretation of the accord. SMH. You should have said this while Ojukwu lived when we could have been able to hear about his counter-argument. Don’t start now in 2015 to talk about a hurt that is yet to heal in the hearts of the Eastern region. Please sir, safeguard what is left of your reputation and carry-on with your Nigeria Prays. Just like others have advised, stay away from the terribly murky waters of Nigerian politics!
General Gowon is not being sincere here.Everyone has a copy of the transcript of the Aburi Meeting.Only Col Ojukwu went to the meeting prepared.The military rulers agreed on Confederation.Decree No 8 which modified the decisions at Aburi should have been accepted by Ojukwu because theDecree would have eventually led to Nigeria’s disintegration.General Gowon only outsmarted Ojukwu with promulgationnof Decree No 14 of 1967 creating the 12-State structure
And since the creation of 12 states to ”blockade” the east Nigeria has never known peace. After wining the war with the balkanisation of east, he should have gone back to the regional setting
I think our problems started from the very beginning. Why did the military ever come to play a role in governance? Let’s do a research or ask ourselves this question.
Please tell me that I am wrong to say that the regions existed at independence almost as independent countries and all contributing to make up the ceremonial government at the centre. Correct me if the Premiers in all the regions at the time we’re not almost like presidents in their own right leading their own people and controlling their own resources. Tell me that I am wrong to say we allowed the military in because of the problems our founding father caused amongst themselves. What is the difference between what we had and what Ojukwu claimed was the out come of the Aburi agreement. May be the fragmentation of the country into 37 states today from the time of Gowon starting after the civil war was a clue he got from the deliberations at the Aburi meeting.
However we meet it or whatever we choose to believe I think the instability in the Western state as a result of fights and greed by two brother (Awolowo and Akintola) started it all.
If I go further back I will say cross carpeting started with the greed of Awolowo. Zik’s Party won in the Westetn and Eastern State majority seats the Parliaments and should have formed their Governments. But what happened, Awo lobbied the Traditional rulers and cross carpeting started prior to the inauguration of the Parliament. May be Adegoke Adelabu and not Awolowo could I been the Premier of the Western Region.
Of course Amadu Bello’s Party won in the Northern state and formed his government. Awo was paid back as what he got through the back door he lost as a result of the problem he had with his deputy Akintola. What is the cause of their problem……. Awo resigned as Premier to contest for the National Parliament when the other 2 remained to develop their regions and naturally Akintola became Premier. Awo’s party won the most seats followed by Adamu Bello’s party and the Zik’s Party. But Awo’s party did not have enough to form the government and like what is currently happening in the UK Zik became the beautiful bride. He paid Awo back in his own coins and joined forces with Bello’s Party to get the required seats that helped them form the government. In recognition Zik was offered and became the ceremonial president.
What is more interesting to me his that the Mid West was created and Bello’s Party took over the Western State and Mid West was given to Zik’s Party. Please Nigeria should think and be the judge in this matter.
In a bid to regain power Awo’s party and Akintola’s new party are responsible for the Wild Wild West trouble that led to the civil war.
What else happening is counter wars, betrayals, mistrust, dishonesty, corruption, tribialism, misrule and misrepresentation of Nigeria in the community of nations.
OAB
OAB. I love people like you. When you dwell on the root causes of problems things get clearer and solutions become very obvious. Another cause of the war was that the Willinks Commission report that led to the creation of Mid Western Region ie the splitting of the Western Region and thus freeing Edo people from Yoruba domination also recommended the splitting of the Eastern Region to set Rivers and Cross River free from Ibo domination. Likewise Middle Belt Region was to be created. But the greedy politicians then did not want this. Ojukwu understood this too and did not want freedom for the non-Ibos of the then Eastern Region. Confederalism was his way to maintain Ibo dominance. So Yakubu replied by restructuring the country into 12 States and avoided the word “Regions”. Gowon’s regime remains the best so far in the history of Nigeria. He is truly an elder statesman and a patriot. If he said Ojukwu lied about Aburi, believe him. People who were mates with Ojukwu at Kings College know that he was good at lying and misrepresenting issues/facts.
Oga Gowon, I was just 2 years old in 1967 when you declared a war against my people of eastern Nigeria.In that war, I lost my father, brother, grandmother and so many other relations. Since the war ended, I have forgiven you due to your humble and christian lifestyle.I understand also that you became a very close friend of Ojukwu before he died. I will advise you to stay off politics now so that you dont reopen old wounds.
i still wonder why gowon at his age will still telling nigerians lies,am ashemed of him.why not open up while ojukwu is alive ,pretender,he has forgoting that our fathers told us his devilish behavior,god will not forgive him
Our past defines the future, so knowing our past and understanding the foundamental and direction to our future is a key study to me. I love my country but our generation needs to know the mistakes of their founding father so we can create a country we deserve.
Those who created problems for this country more than 4 decades ago have continued to create problems for generations yet unborn.At the General’s age he should be making ammends to create an enabling grounds for peace and the unity of Nigeria but on the contrary he has remained unchanged and have continued to forment troubles,making erratic and provocative utterances like a juvenile.For how long will General Yakubu Gowon continue to be a hoodwinker?.This is ridiculous,of what benefit is this to this country at this time,it will rather reopen old wounds that will mare our efforts towards continuous democracy.
So Gowon has been down with fever since 1967? How come when he came back from Ghana, he never confronted what Ojukwu said, he kept quiet, and have never said anything about it until now?
@AOB ilike ur sense of history. Pls ll like to knw more of the things u said.
What’s JWW trying to say?
Ridiculous correct mis representation on Aburi’s accord after 40 years especially as his accuser is no more? He only want to cause bad blood for Ibos. He should devote his time to salvage Nigeria he convananted to different African deities during feastac 77
Too bad the general never uttered a word on this in Ojukwu’s lifetime! After 45 years he is now trying to talk about Aburi? I pity our so-called elderstates men: they don’t seek the peace, progress and unity of this country. It is only in Africa that you see people who ought to be enjoying their undeserved retirement parading themselves as leaders. Who are they leading? Their bellies or the people?
Gen,please in the name of God keep quiet and don’t bring back the ugly memories of war that you were part and parcel of.lm from Asaba so be careful
COWARDS DO NOT HAVE RESPECT FOR THE DEAD
SHAME TO YOU
please if nigeria will allow the disputed aburi accord to be ,i know all these thieves will not be able to dump our resources at the swiss bank only for the retched whites smelling to be confortable while our graduates are carrying files all the streets of the nation.the foreigners are respected more than the citizens.God help us.
I think you came too late General Gowon, why wait all these years to debunk what late Ojukwu said. Nigerians are waiting for you to come with the truth, because you did not still mentioned what was agreed on in Aburi
Pls , Gowon
This is not the best time to remind us igbos what you did to us . But listen to yourself , you know from the down of your heart , the best thing for Nigeria is true federalism which you signed at Aburi accord, you lead the war against the igbos . But see where Nigeria is today ! . I just thank God that you are still alive to witness all these problems both political and economy even the fulanis killing your people . The end justifies the means
Am indeed disappointed by this man’s (Gowon) comment. Why now? after all these years!! Why can’t he come out when Ojukwu was alive so that the reconcillation can be permanent and heal the land from tribal sentiment and segregation. This is medicine after dead. The old man should go and relax, he should render unreserve apology to the entire country for throwing the nation into civil war. I have no regards for this man any longer.
I can see that people are still not aware of the TRUTH which General Gowon is still saying. When a man is so self centered like Col. Ojukwu and felt that an illiterate should not lead him, worst things should be expected.
if General Gowon is telling lies WHY did the Yorubas supported him in the fight?
If he didn’t talk at that time there wont be war in the first place but he Gen. Gowon contested was the reason for the war.
The Igbos should HOLD rather there brother Late Col. Emeka Odumegu Ojukwu for misleading his people, the massacre of his people and for him to take to his heel leaving those he has deceived and putting them in trouble. This is what happened when people refuse to accept God’s will for chosen leaders but forcing themselves into power or doing everything human to be in power.
If anybody was there with prove as to what happen or the authentic agreement (Document) that was reached should bring it out and stop insulting an Elder, who is old enough to be your Grand father. How sure are you to live half his age? without prove you are accusing a father and peacemaker.
All of you should apologies to General Yakubu Gowon.
God Bless Nigeria.
OK…if you don’t know what to say, please keep quiet. Don’t bring the issue of elder old enough to be someone’s grandfather. Present facts, not emotive utterances.
Truth is, Gowon, whom I’ve grown to respect over the years, kept quite for 40+ years (maybe because he still had a fever) and is now coming out only after 4 years of Ikemba’s death.
Wonder what he ws trying to achieve; wonder who he’s trying to favour
At moments like this, I miss Ikemba because I’d have so loved to hear what he’d reply Jack
God bless Nigeria
Ojukwu was well red as of the time of the Aburi accord, Gen, Gowan was not well educated you know that, he Gowan did not know the meaning of what he signed at Aburi. Awolowo betrayed the IGBO’s and he got what he deserved at the end. We all know that the average Yoruba man is not to be trusted. Please paddy do not insult Late peoples General again or the Igbo race.
Gen, Pls for Christ sake, don’t go back to open the wound of civil war.Igbos have been trying to heal that wound so pls stay clear from aburi accord.
I don’t know why some people like to derail on issues like this. The question why must Gowon wait until IKEMBA is dead? Why must it be now that our dear country is politically heated uP? Is this a calculated attempt to cause another war? Who’s now telling lies to Nigerians?
May be he should go and sort things out with Ojukwu over there.
You know in this country each ethnic group is known for one thing or the other so I am not surprised.
The amiable former Nigerian military Head of State, General Yakubu Jack “Another Northerner” Gowon is one of the most unlikely members of his class of elite to wilfully engage in an intellectual joust of any sort. As a lightweight he will more likely than not come out of any such encounter thoroughly battered. Against this background one is at a loss, actually bewildered that this officer and gentleman would come out, as quoted by TheCable online news network, to make this strange even bizarre statement attributed to him namely that the late Ikemba Nnewi, Eze Gburugburu, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu misinformed Nigerians on Aburi. This is a most serious allegation levelled against a dead man. Many observers have been understandably taken aback.
Thankfully, reactions are coming in fast and furious. General Gowon has finally asked for it. I hope that he is prepared for what is coming to him.
One commentator has respectfully pointed out that one trait expected of a “statesman”, is knowing when to shut up. Another wrote that General Gowon should not have attended the book launch. That is neither here nor there. Nobody forced him to speak. He could have, in the Nigerian parlance, quite simply graced the occasion.
The matters arising from the 1967 meetings at Aburi have been deliberately left unaddressed for posterity by General Gowon for 48years. One is therefore at a loss at the sudden sense of urgency in his wanting to have his say at this most inappropriate forum. I doubt if his host President Jonathan was amused by that faux-pas.
DADDY, WHAT IS BIAFRA?
I think it was in 1989 that my then 10yearold daughter came home from school and threw me the above curved ball. The silence that followed reminds me of Prof Wole Soyinka’s poem Telephone Conversation. I cannot immediately recall the detailed explanation that I fudged to satisfy her 10yearold mind. What I do recall however is the meat of a short article on this encounter which I sent to a number of newspapers.
What version do I give this girl? My own story? Which will render her a social misfit, nay outcast, at school so early in her life? Or do I rehash the official line enabling her march along with everybody else oblivious of the baggage that each Igbo willy-nilly carries in this Nigerian federation?
Thankfully I am now at peace because there are now almost as many Igbo apologists amongst our so-called enemies as there are in Igboland. With Noor Saro-Wiwa, Ken Saro-Wiwa(Jr), Tombari Sibe, Akin Osuntokun and, wait for it, Femi Fani-Kayode and a host of others coming to their own conclusions about “our season of thunders”, I almost do not need to run to our Prof Herbert Ekwe-Ekwe to make the Igbo/Biafran case. I doubt if General Gowon has ever followed the extant opinion of these gentlemen.
I was there. General Gowon’s comments indicates that he probably thinks that we are all dead just like the Ikemba. Leaving the remote causes but dwelling on the proximate, I lived three hundred metres from the Enugu railway station and so saw the refugees arrive, including one without a head. Grown men, 60yearolds could not bear to look at the pictures in POGROM (a 1967 publication of the Ministry of Information Eastern Region) when I recently took part of my personal archives to the club. Some were truly ignorant, while others were in self deluding denial. Gowon will surely like it that way. However he cannot have forgotten that dealing with the aftermath of the Igbo exodus from the rest of Nigeria was one of the many issues discussed at Aburi. Of course there were several others.
GO WRITE YOUR MEMOIRS, SIR
I have had cause to weigh in a number of times on the issue of our leaders in crucial periods of our history dutifully bequeting the nation with well written and verifiable memoirs. Leading lights like Eddie Iroh have publicly agonised over this. When Bisi Daniels wrote about his difficulty in getting late Chief Anthony Enahoro to authorise and collaborate over his memoirs, I undertook unbeknown to him to soften the ground through Enahoro’s son. Ultimately Mr Daniels, a writer, lost interest in the project and soon thereafter, Chief Enahoro passed.
Note however that General Gowon’s name sits at the very top of that pile of reticent who-is-who. Moreover he keeps reminding us of that unredeemed debt
by his frequent unguarded public statements.
About 20years ago General Gowon expressed reservation at the launching of a book, An Official History of The Nigerian Army because “it gave too much prominence to Igbo/rebel Biafran officers.” There was no indication that any Biafran officer, retired, dismissed or in jail, was on the editorial board. I had then opined that although the General had technically passed through Warwick, it was obvious that Warwick didn’t pass through him. Unfortunately that view of mine has not changed. It is perhaps too late in the day to expect any such change.
Much later amid the uproar that greeted Achebe’s THERE WAS A COUNTRY, the amiable general again could not resist taking a pot shot at Ojukwu through Achebe. Hear him: ” Achebe’s book is fiction”. When this matter was brought up in a private discussion group on the internet, I was constrained to point out that General Gowon who has adamantly refused to write on his wartime activities and experiences, has no locus standi to criticise other writers’ version of events. I had added that if he was earlier afraid that the People’s General, Odumegwu Ojukwu would counter his narrative, then he needed to wake up since the Ikemba was already dead.
In other words General Gowon is back at his old habits. He needs to write those memoirs. If he imagines that the writings of his praise singers like John de St Jorre, Dame Magery Perham and Prof Isama Elaigwu will do, then he is mistaken. At the moment the one reliable collection even for those not exactly enamoured of Achebe’s There Was A Country is the irrefutable list of references that constitute almost 15percent of the book. They are mostly beyond these shores and hence out of the reach of iconoclasts. In addition the archives at Whitehall and the Estates of his collaborators Sir Harold Wilson and Sir David Hunt will gladly help refresh his memory.
As the young take their own reading of the Nigerian crisis and civil war under Gowon’s watch, I suspect that the trend is towards a most scathing judgement. A well written memoir, with the human foibles thrown in, and the appropriate dosage of mea culpas will definitely smoothen and ease the harsh judgement of history.
Write, Gowon, write! Time is not on your side. Hurry. Leave earlier writers alone. The nation will be better for it.
Oduche Azih
Thank you sir, yours is a matured, educated and unbiased write up.Peace will continue to elude Nigeria until we decide to go our separate ways, like we were before the British created and named us.
Now i see clearly why the Ibo nation has continued to be treated like second class citizens in a country of their own. Too rude, ego centric, tribal bigotry, always sentimental, full of propaganda, lack of objectivity on National issues, callous, self centered, greedy, too desperation for power, riches and wealth, to mention a few.
So the igbo man and the entire igbo nation has the leverage to speak ill and rake abusive languages on the Yoruba Man and Yoruba Nation. A people who have not only supported you in your quest for survival recover from the unfortunate civil war. The people who gave you everything including their land, market space and social economic resources/amenities just to help stand on your feet again…Truly you a set of Oliver twist, very ungrateful set of people. Only God can change you people
Gowon should let a sleeping dog rest.
Thank you, Oduche Azih.
There is no how God will not judge this gowon for numerous of my people killed during the war. If he likes let him sleep in the altars, if he refuse to make open restitution, which the bible acknowledges, the blood of these innocent people will continue to hunt him. I am not mincing words i dont like to hear your name it only reminds me of an enemy. an enemy of the Igbos, An enemy of Christianity who even at his old age has refused to say the truth, even when you claim to love God.