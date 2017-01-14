Saturday, January 14, 2017
UPDATED: 5 students, 3 staff kidnapped from Turkish school in Ogun

UPDATED: 5 students, 3 staff kidnapped from Turkish school in Ogun
January 14
10:53 2017
Armed men on Friday kidnapped three female students from the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) in Ogun state.

In statement issued on Saturday, Cemal Yigit, spokesman of the school, said five female staff were also kidnapped.

“We wish to notify the general public of the unfortunate incident that occurred on January 13, 2017, at the premises of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Ogun state,” he said.

“At about 9.30pm local time, a group of people armed with dangerous weapons gained entrance to the girls’ section through different means and held hostage three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish) and three students.

“The school security noticed some movement on the CCTV camera at the girls’ section and promptly deployed security personnel and alerted the relevant security agencies in the area as customary.  Upon hearing the security alarm activated and sighting our security personnel, the armed invaders opened fire on the security staff and managed to escape through a very dangerous route with the hostages.

“The security agencies are currently on their trail as the whole area has been cordoned off.”

He assured parents and guardians that the students and staff would return to safety soon as everything possible had been deployed “to ensure that our teachers and students return unhurt by God’s grace.”

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Suleiman
    Suleiman January 15, 00:06

    we pray that God will uncover who ever is responsible and reveal the detains unhurt… Ameen

