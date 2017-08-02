‘Hoodlums’ break into Kogi assembly, beat up lawmakers

Advertisement

The Kogi state house of assembly was on Tuesday invaded by suspected hoodlums, who disrupted plenary, beating up members.

While Umar Imam, speaker of the assembly, managed to escape the wrath of the intruders, Friday Sani, member representing Igalamela-Odolu state constituency, was unlucky as they descended on him and inflicted serious injuries on him.

Oluwatoyin Lawal, (APC-Yagba west), escaped being hit by one of the big chairs hauled from the gallery into the chamber while some journalists covering the sitting were also attacked and beaten as they scampered for safety.

Vehicles belonging to the lawmakers were also vandalised within the assembly complex.

The gate of the complex was also locked against the speaker and this enabled the hoodlums to pelt his vehicles with stones and other objects.

The speaker, who expressed shock, said though he was a bit concerned by the unusual presence of security agents, the attack took them unawares.

He, however, said when the police assured him that they were there to maintain peace and ensure that nothing abnormal happen, he relaxed.

Imam, who announced that the house had adjourned indefinitely, expressed reservation over the conduct of the policemen during the attack.

“We have been witnessing crises in assemblies but it had always been in-house, but this one coming from outsiders makes it news, the hoodlums came in and took over in the presence of the policemen,” he said.

“The business of the day was carried out with the assurances from the commissioner of police but the hoodlums had a free day in the presence of the policemen.”

Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, said his administration would not condone any act of rascality adding “anybody that breaks the law will face the law”.

The governor, who spoke through Kingsley Fanwo, director-general, media and publicity, said security agencies had been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the house.

“We want to denounce insinuations that the governor is scheming for the impeachment if the speaker. The governor is not interested in instigating the impeachment of speaker,” he said.

“The members already passed a vote of confidence on the speaker and it is not the responsibility of the governor to install or remove speaker.”