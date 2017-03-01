Thursday, March 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

House of reps members argue over Buhari’s health

March 01
00:15 2017
The health status of President Muhammadu Buhari created disagreement among some members of the house of representatives on Tuesday.

Lawmakers were debating a motion on an alleged harassment by ‘Kwankwasia’, a political group loyal to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a senator from Kano state.

The motion was sponsored by Aliyu Madaki, a lawmaker from Kano and a staunch supporter of Femi Gbajabiamila, during the period he contested the position of the speaker with Yakubu Dogara.

The legislators disagreed on the word “sickness” to describe the health status of Buhari.

Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, chief whip of the house, had told the lower legislative chamber that the country was already under tension owing to the absence of Buhar, and that the Kwankwasia group was creating more tension by allegedly inciting people against the leadership of the state.

While describing Madaki’s motion as “baseless”, Ado-Doguwa, who sounded like a supporter of Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, said: “Our beloved President is sick abroad.

“These partisan activities are completely unnecessary and baseless. The police must do their work of protecting lives and property anywhere in the country.”

At this point, Gbajabiamila countered Ado-Doguwa, and told him to stop saying Bhari was “sick.”

“The president is not sick. At best, he can say that the President is on medical vacation. There is a difference between being sick and going on a medical vacation,” he said.

The lawmakers kept on arguing over the issue, until Dogara restored normalcy.

Buhari has been away from the country since January 19.

He was expected back in the country on February 6, but extended his leave indefinitely, citing medical reasons.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
house of representativesMuhammadu Buhari
1 Comment

  1. Winner Matahula
    Winner Matahula March 02, 00:48

    Will the President go on medical vacation if he’s not sick and fit health wise? Why the unnecessary argument for God’s sake, when praying for the President is the only way at a time like this? Long live the President and may God redeem Nigeria.

