HURRAY! Bag of rice goes for N12,000 in Lagos

The Lagos state government has commenced the sale of Lake Rice at the rate of N12,000 per 50-kilogramme bag.

Twenty-five kg bag is sold at the rate of N6,000, while 10kg goes for N2,500.

Lake Rice, which is designed to ensure food security and showcase the ability of Nigeria to become a rice producing nation, is an initiative of the Lagos and Kebbi state governments.

According to NAN, trucks were seen dispatching bags of rice in some of the centres where it was being sold, while residents made payments through point-of-sale (POS) terminal.

Felicia Ajiroba, a teacher, commended the government for the initiative, adding that the rice would ensure that residents have food during the festive period.

“When I learnt that the price of rice was N20,000 in the market, I was worried because I felt I would not cook rice for my family during Christmas,” she said.

“It was too expensive and I cannot afford it with my meagre salary.

“The subsidised price of Lake Rice is a comfort and blessing to many residents of Lagos. It shows that government is concerned about our plight.”

Wosilat Elegbede, a trader at Ikorodu market, said the rice would alleviate poverty and hunger in the state.

“The case of people stealing pot of rice on the fire would not arise in the state as the price is subsidised and people can choose the size of rice they can afford,” she said.

Ajibola Oluwa, sales coordinator, LASTMA Works Yard, Freeman, Lagos Island, said the presence of coordinators at various sale points was to ensure orderliness among buyers.

According to Oluwa, their presence is also to monitor sale of the rice and ensure that it circulates maximally in the state through sale of one bag per person.

He said the presentation of Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card was a criteria for purchasing the rice.

The sale points are Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu, Temu Farm Service Centre, Epe, Naforiji Town Hall, Eredo, Magbon Alade School, Ibeju and SUBEB premises, Maryland.

Others are; Coconut House, Mowo, Farm Service Centre, Marina, Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, LSADA Farm Service Centre, Oko-Baba, Agege and LAISA in Ojo.

It would also be sold at Agric Area Office, Ajah, LASTMA Works Yard, Adeniji/Freeman, Lagos Island, Alakoto Senior High School, Ajegunle, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park), Yaba.