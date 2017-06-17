My husband has cancer… he reads Psalm 23 a lot, says wife of ‘notorious’ Evans

Advertisement

Uchenna Precious, wife of arrested kidnap kingpin Chikwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, says her “prayerful” husband reads “Psalm 23 a lot”.

She said he has cancer and neither drinks nor smoke.

In an interview with Vanguard, Precious said her husband’s mobile phone has a reminder set to 12 noon for him to read that part of the Bible.

She said Evans led their daily prayers and has never given money to show off.

Evan’s wife begged the authorities for forgiveness, saying that: “He did not know what he was doing.”

“He reads psalm 23 a lot. Even his phone, he sets alarm for 12 noon to read psalm 23. He took part in our daily prayers in the morning, evening and night. He used to lead us in prayers. We attend Anglican Church. He has never given them money to show off,” she said.

“We used to give N5000 or N10,000 and the highest we have given so far was N50,000 when we baptised one of our children. I am appealing to the powers that be to spare his life (crying), as I speak now, I am kneeling down with my children, crying and begging for forgiveness. Have mercy on us.

“He did not know what came over him. I am ready to come back to Nigeria and plead on his behalf. What I am reading in the news is shocking. Though, I have not heard that he killed anybody but all those he injured or took their money should please forgive him because me and my children.

“They should kindly forgive him, he will repent. God knows I will not be alive and see my husband doing bad thing and keep quiet.”

Precious who described her husband as “a good man”, said all his wealth should be sold and shared among his victims.

“All his wealth should be sold off and given to his victims. Evans is a good man. He takes care of all his relations including the children of the second wife we are suspecting did this to him. He has just two houses in Ghana but I have never seen them,” she said.

“I saw the house on his phone. Since I have been living with him, he has never injured anybody or beat me. He has milk of human kindness in his heart. He has not been harsh or wicked to anybody.

“He always advised us to be prayerful I (starts crying again) and complains bitterly any time I failed to pray. His neighbours also know him as a kind and generous man.

“He has cancer and does not drink alcohol nor smoke anything. I have never seen gun in our house. I don’t know where they got those frightening guns.

“He has never told me he has another house at Igando. Any time he went out, he always called to ask after the children and reassure me that he would be back soon.”