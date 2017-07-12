Hussain: I have fought many battles… loss to Adeleke is a temporary setback

Advertisement

Mudashiru Hussain, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who lost the Osun by-election to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says his loss is a temporary setback.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hussain congratulated Adeleke and advised him to represent the constituency “very well” just like his late brother did.

He said he would embark on a wide consultation to know why the election did not go in his favour and to be better prepared for another time.

“Osun West has a track record of robust representation in the senate and participation in its affairs. I was elected senator on the platform of our party, the ACN/APC (Action Congress of Nigeria/All Progressives Congress) to represent this same district between 2011 and 2015,” the statement read.

“I stepped down for the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who equally represented the district very well before his passing. It is my sincere hope that the winner will maintain this tradition of representing our constituency and our people very well.

“The outcome of the election no doubt was surprising to me, our political party and my teeming supporters but we take it in good faith. The people have made a choice and as a democrat, I respect their choice. The last time I contested for the same office, the people of the district gave me an overwhelming mandate. I will be eternally grateful to them.

“Nevertheless, I am deeply reflecting on the result and will embark on wide consultations with the people to understand why the outcome went that way, for us to be better prepared for subsequent elections.

“I contested on the platform of a political party with an established pedigree of representing the people and putting their interest first. Public office, therefore, has never been about me personally but what we can do for the people. The result of the election notwithstanding, I am committed to the ideals of progressive political leadership that make human development its central theme.

“Our people should take this as a temporary setback. We have fought many battles, we have taken down giants, and we have snatched lamb from the jaws of the lion in the past. We shall return stronger and more powerfully. Election outcomes do not define who we are. We have always been as constant as the northern star.”

While thanking the Osun west people for making the election peaceful, he expressed gratitude to Rauf Aregbesola, Osun governor, and Najim Salaam, speaker of the state house of assembly, and other public officers in the state for their support.