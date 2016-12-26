Monday, December 26, 2016
IBB: I knew Buhari would crush Boko Haram

IBB: I knew Buhari would crush Boko Haram
December 26
17:21 2016
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former military president, has restated his belief in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to crush Boko Haram.

In a statement issued by his media office obtained by PRNigeria, on Monday, Babangida said “President Muhammadu Buhari and the  military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria”.

He said he was delighted about the news of the successful military operations in Sambisa forest.

“May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa,” he said.

“It is a sign of relief that the military has finally smoked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa forest.”

He saluted the courage of the president, the army and other security personnel for their sacrifice in the liberation of the area.

Babangida expressed hope that the remaining Chibok girls would be located and reunited with their families.

He urged the military “to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country”.

Buhari announced the fall of Ground Zero – a key insurgent camp in Sambisa forest – on Saturday.

1 Comment

  1. crown
    crown December 26, 19:14

    Hmmmm, IBB built it and he could not suggest to the world where boko haram could be found. There are more to this story. His hands are not cleanned

Exchange Rates

December 26, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.12387.34329.23
LAGOS495615520
KANO490610515
PH490605510
ABUJA495610520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
