IBB: I knew Buhari would crush Boko Haram

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former military president, has restated his belief in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to crush Boko Haram.

In a statement issued by his media office obtained by PRNigeria, on Monday, Babangida said “President Muhammadu Buhari and the military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria”.

He said he was delighted about the news of the successful military operations in Sambisa forest.

“May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa,” he said.

“It is a sign of relief that the military has finally smoked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa forest.”

He saluted the courage of the president, the army and other security personnel for their sacrifice in the liberation of the area.

Babangida expressed hope that the remaining Chibok girls would be located and reunited with their families.

He urged the military “to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country”.

Buhari announced the fall of Ground Zero – a key insurgent camp in Sambisa forest – on Saturday.