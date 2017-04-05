Ibori weeps at Alamieyeseigha’s graveside

Advertisement

James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, on Wednesday shed tears at the graveside of Diepreye Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma, Bayelsa state.

Alamieyeseigha, former governor of Bayelsa, was Ibori’s ally. He died under controversial circumstances in October 2015.

Ibori described the deceased as a patriotic leader, who was very courageous, outspoken and “stood on the side of his people at all times”.

He said he was devastated ‎when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship which was very deep.

Ibori added that Alamieyeseigha fought against oppression and evil which “ultimately led to his untimely death”.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he was “a good man” who will forever be remembered by his legacies.

“The reality is that what he believed in will not die,” Ibori said.

He assured the family of his support, saying Alamieyeseigha would have done the same if the reverse was the case.

Among the political bigwigs who accompanied Ibori were Monday Igbuya, speaker of Delta state house of assembly.

Ibori also visited Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, and expressed his sympathy to the people of the state over the death of their first civilian governor.

He thanked Dickson for immortalising ‎Alamieyeseigha by renaming the Government House banquet hall after him, and for pushing forward his “noble ideas of governance and strong agitation for rights of people Ijaw and Niger Delta”.

“I take solace in the fact that having met you, I am encouraged that indeed the flag only flew half-mast for a couple of days and after that the flag is flying again,” he said.

“Thank you for playing your bit to immortalise him. He may have left us but his spirit is still with us.”