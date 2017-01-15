IfeanyiUbah suspends coach over row with Kano Pillars

Advertisement

The management of FC IfeanyiUbah has handed a four-match ban to Jonathan Igwe, its manager.

‎Igwe was suspended for his role in the row between his team and Kano Pillars.

He is also to forfeit a month salary.

The coach had protested the cancellation of a goal scored by his team.

His continuous complaints angered the referee who booked him, forcing the players to walk out of the pitch at the beginning of the second half.

Tendering apology over the incident, Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of the club, accused Igwe of “unprofessionalism”.

He apologised to Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Shehu Dikko, chairman of the LMC.

Ubah also apologised to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, who was at the stadium when the players staged a walkout.

“That the team manager Mr. Jonathan Igwe is suspended for four (4) football matches with immediate effect and will forfeit one (1) month salary/allowances for his unprofessionalism and role in the eventual abandonment of the match,” he said in a statement.

“FC Ifeanyi Ubah vows to uphold the statutes and tenets of the beautiful game we love so much.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt apology goes out to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick and the Chairman of the League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko who has done so much in promoting the NPFL while raising the standards of the league and football in Nigeria.

“We also wish to apologise to all important dignitaries, especially the Governor of Kano State, H.E. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the management of Kano Pillars, the good people of Kano State, Chairmen of various State FAs, sponsors of the NPFL and members of the press who were present to witness the match.

“Finally, may we use this medium to apologise to our teeming fans and football lovers all over Nigeria and around the world for the disappointing display that has brought the name of the beautiful game to disrepute.”