It’s Igbo president 2019 or Biafra 2020, Ohanaeze youth declare

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, says it is either an Igbo man becomes the country’s next president or there will be a sovereign state of Biafra in 2020.

It made this known in a statement issued after its meeting in Enugu on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by Okwu Nnabuike, the group’s general secretary.

The group, however, said a northerner could be given the slot of the vice-president.

The youth added that their position was as a result of the perceived opposition of the north to call for restructuring and also the quit notice recently issued to the Igbo in the northern region.

“It is Igbo president 2019 or Biafra 2020,” the statement read.

“A situation where no Igbo has been allowed close to the seat of power for decades is sheer injustice and hatred, whereas other geopolitical zones have been taking turns either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying is the fact that the north, a major beneficiary in this direction, has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as the panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the nation.

“Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB but have also ordered Ndigbo out of the North based on these agitations.”

The Ohanaeze youth wing stated that it’s only a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction that would pacify the gbo especially the Biafran agitators.

“Remember that former President Olusegun Obasanjo have urged Nigerians to beg the Biafra agitators – only a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will appease Igbos. Otherwise, Biafra agitation will be inevitable,” they added.

“If there is any conspiracy against Igbo presidency, it will bring Biafra into existence.

“Two days ago, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying ‘Our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.’

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo has perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten and cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved today that this grave injustice cannot continue.

“It is Igbo Presidency in 2019 with a vice president from the north or nothing.

“We are not ready to be treated with levity and disdain in this country any longer, and for that we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters, both at home and in the Diaspora, to key into this project.”