Ikeji-Ile High School celebrates 40th anniversary

Ikeji-Ile High School, Ikeji-Ile Ijesa — one of the secondary schools established in the ‘7os by David Medayese Jemibewon, a major-general, while serving as the military governor of (old) Oyo state — has come of age.

It is 40 solid years old now. And the old students of the school, in conjunction with the founders, are celebrating the milestone in September 2016 in grand style.

Though the current administration of Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has partly rehabilitated the school’s buildings, the old students are set to complete the repairs and install a multi-million ICT Centre and other facilities for use of the pupils.

According to a statement released by Samuel Oloyede Oriowo on behalf of the old students, the weeklong celebration will witness free health screening exercise for the Ikeji-Ile Ijesa community.

Other activities lined up are career talks for the current students, symposium, interdenominational and Jumat services, and courtesy visits to the two traditional monarchs in the town.

The founders’ dinner night holds on Friday September 23 and the grand finale on Saturday September 24.

I. O. Akinmokun (OON), a high chief and chairman of Isoglass Industries Limited, who is also an indigene of Ikeji-Ile, Ijesa, will receive an award for sacrificing enormously with others (some of who are dead and others still living) to build the imposing structures of the school and equipping it.

Timothy Olu Atobatele, pioneer principal of the school, will also be recognised with an award for laying a very good foundation of academic and sports excellence for the school, which has produced notable men and women who are doing very well in various spheres of the Nigerian economy.

The events will be rounded off on Sunday September 25 with a thanksgiving service at Saint Jude’s Anglican Church, Ikeji-Ile Ijesa, which donated a block of classrooms and another as hostel for the take-off of the school in 1976.